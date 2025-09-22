Larrikin Bourbon Co. Releases a HAZMAT Beast

Larrikin's HAZMAT American Light Whiskey Larrikin Founders, Katie and Greg Keeley Larrikin mascot, larry the Kangaroo at Bourbon on the Banks

7 Year, Single Barrel, Cask Strength — 145 Proof

This one’s a beast. Seven years in the barrel, straight from the cask. It’s a bold, brash larrikin pour. ALW doesn’t get the respect it deserves, but at 145 proof, this bloody well steals the show.” — Greg Keeley, Founder & Distiller

LAWRENCEBURG, KY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larrikin Bourbon Co., the Veteran-owned distillery that blends Kentucky tradition with Aussie irreverence, is set to release its boldest drop yet: a 7-year-old American Light Whiskey, Single Barrel, Cask Strength, bottled at a blistering 145 proof (HAZMAT).

The Kentucky distilled Larrikin ALW will make its debut at Bourbon on the Banks on October 4.

“This one’s a beast,” said Greg Keeley, Founder & Distiller at Larrikin Bourbon Co. “Seven years in the barrel, bottled straight from the cask — it’s bold, brash, and unashamedly different. American Light Whiskey doesn’t always get the respect it deserves, but at 145 proof, it bloody well steals the show.”

Each bottle carries the hallmarks of Larrikin Bourbon Co. — veteran distilled, irreverently Aussie, and built for drinkers who want something a tad different.

With limited barrels available, ALW will be available for purchase at Bourbon on the Banks, Larrikin Distillery and the Larrikin website October 4. It will land at select retailers October 6. A limited number of private select barrels are available.

About Larrikin Bourbon Co.

Veteran Owned. Veteran Distilled. And proudly raised a little different. Larrikin Bourbon Co. brings an Aussie edge to the heart of Kentucky, crafting award-winning whiskeys with character, courage, and a wink of irreverence.

