Larrikin Bourbon Co. Bounds into Tennessee w Cask Strength Release

Larrikin's Award Winning Bourbon Available in Tennessee

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larrikin Bourbon Co., the audacious Veteran owned craft distillery is hopping over the state line from the Kentucky into Tennessee. To celebrate, Larrikin will unveil Tennessee Barrel One — a 121.5 proof, cask strength, single barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey — exclusively at the Southern Food & Whiskey Experience, in Franklin, TN on August 9.

The release will be available for the first time at SFWE, with limited bottles for purchase and a first tipple reserved for VIP attendees. Tickets to the Southern Food and Whiskey Experience, are on sale now and will sell out.

“Tennessee Barrel One is bloody good, says Greg Keeley, Founder and Distiller at Larrikin Bourbon Co. “It’s bold, unapologetic, and just a little irreverent — a perfect reflection of who we are and what we stand for.”

“We love putting daring, expressive spirits in front of our audience — and Larrikin fits that bill beautifully,” said Tiny Irwin, Proprietor of the Southern Food & Whiskey Experience. “They bring a unique international flair, serious whiskey chops, and a whole lot of character. It’s the kind of story people want to sip on.”

The full Larrikin lineup will be available across Tennessee through Franklin Selections, including the Kentucky craft distillery’s award-winning Single Barrel Bourbon, Bottled in Bond, High Wheat Rye, Small Batch, the one-of-a-kind Rosewater Bourbon and Bourbon Maple Cream.

“We like our bourbon like we like our war stories — layered, bold, and best shared with mates,” says Keeley. “Tennessee Single Barrel One is a big g'day from us to the Volunteer State.”

About Larrikin Bourbon Co.

Veteran Owned. Veteran Distilled. Australian Born.

Based in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, Larrikin Bourbon Co. brings an irreverent Aussie spirit to the heart of bourbon country. Known for bold flavors, inventive blends, and a growing list of international awards, Larrikin is redefining what it means to walk the Bourbon Trail

Check out larrikinbourbon.com for bottle locations, tall tales, and upcoming tastings.

