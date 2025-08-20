Larrikin Bourbon Co. 'Cigar Lounge' to Launch at 2025 Kentucky Bourbon Festival

Larrikin Bourbon's limited release "Cigar Lounge" Larrikin Bourbon Co. founders, Katie and Greg Keeley

Five Exotic Barrels Feature in Limited Release Cigar Blend

This one’s got a bit of mongrel in it. It’s layered, smoky, slightly sweet — complex, yet super approachable.” — Greg Keeley, Founder & Distiller

LAWRENCEBURG, KY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larrikin Bourbon Co., will unveil its most expressive release to date on September 5, at the Kentucky Bourbon Festival: “Cigar Lounge” — a 9-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished across five wildly expressive barrels.

Cigar Lounge is Larrikin’s distinctly Australian take on the classic cigar blend. Built on a backbone of 9-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, this limited release features an exotic medley of barrel finishes: Cognac, Amburana, Spanish Madeira, Maple Syrup and Brazilian Jaca Fruit- a fusion that’s rich, complex, and entirely unapologetic.

“This one’s got a bit of mongrel in it,” says Greg Keeley, Larrikin’s Founder and Distiller. “It’s layered, smoky, slightly sweet — complex, yet super approachable.”

Designed to pair perfectly with a fine cigar, good mates and plenty of war stories. Cigar Lounge is the perfect complement to the Bourbon Trail’s only walk-in humidor and dedicated cigar lounge, which is now open at Larrikin’s Lawrenceburg distillery.

Larrikin’s Head Distiller, Barb McDonald said, “we are super proud of this blend, it is a bloody good bourbon. Cigar Lounge tips our Akubra hat to Kentucky tradition, then lights it up with a bit of Larrikin swagger.”

Kentucky Bourbon Festival attendees will be the first to sample Cigar Lounge, with limited bottles available for purchase at the event. Cigar Lounge will also be in very limited release at select liquor stores in Kentucky, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Florida and California, plus at the distillery’s Lawrenceburg campus and direct shipping via Larrikin’s website.

Cigar Lounge is 9 years old, lands at 109.5 proof with an SRP of $150.00.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.