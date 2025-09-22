AMPP Welcomes Appointment of Paul N. Chang as Director of DoD’s Corrosion Policy and Oversight Office
AMPP celebrates Paul N. Chang’s appointment to lead DoD’s corrosion office, reinforcing a shared mission to protect military assets and readiness
Housed within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, the CPO is critical in safeguarding military assets' operational readiness and longevity by developing policy, allocating resources, and coordinating efforts across the services to mitigate corrosion-related risks. AMPP has proudly partnered with the CPO for more than two decades to advance a shared mission of reducing lifecycle costs, improving equipment availability, enhancing safety, and extending the service life of defense systems and infrastructure.
“Corrosion threatens every aspect of military readiness, from aircraft and naval vessels to installations and weapons systems,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas. “That’s why the leadership of the CPO is so important. Paul Chang brings deep experience, a collaborative mindset, and proven leadership to the role. His appointment signals the Department’s continued commitment to ensuring corrosion prevention remains a national defense priority, and we look forward to working closely with him to advance that mission.”
Mr. Chang’s appointment reflects a shared commitment to advancing corrosion prevention through strategic partnerships and technical excellence.
“I’m honored to take on this role and build upon the strong legacy of the CPO office in advancing corrosion prevention across the Department of Defense,” Mr. Chang said. “Collaboration with organizations like AMPP is vital to ensuring our workforce is equipped, our infrastructure is protected, and our mission readiness is sustained.”
AMPP and the CPO have a longstanding partnership grounded in shared priorities. Over the years, the two have collaborated on standards development, workforce certification, technical training, and public policy initiatives to strengthen corrosion prevention across the defense enterprise. As part of this partnership, the CPO coordinates on-site AMPP-led courses for uniformed and civilian DoD personnel, ensuring that corrosion professionals throughout the military are trained to the highest standards of materials protection and performance.
In support of the CPO’s broader mission, AMPP has also helped lead key initiatives such as the DoD Corrosion Prevention Technology and Innovation Symposium, which it administered on behalf of the Department of Defense. The biennial event convenes government, industry, and academic leaders to advance innovation, share best practices, and align corrosion prevention strategies across the defense enterprise.
Mr. Chang, who previously served as CPO Program Manager, is a seasoned logistics and policy expert with over 30 years of military and federal government experience. He holds a master’s degree in public policy with a focus on Transportation Policy, Operations, and Logistics from George Mason University, and is certified in Lean Six Sigma (Black Belt) and Project Management (PMP).
“The CPO has long been one of our most effective and forward-looking federal partners,” said Jennifer Merck, AMPP’s Vice President of Maritime. “Paul understands the real-world implications of corrosion and the importance of strategic partnerships. He’s exactly the kind of leader who will strengthen the ties between the Department of Defense and the materials performance community.”
For more information about AMPP’s advocacy efforts and work advancing corrosion mitigation in defense and beyond, please visit https://www.ampp.org/about/government-affairs.
Jennifer Kramer
AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance
+1 330-714-8302
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.