Rhody Rug Acquires Colonial Mills, Creating the Largest Manufacturer of Fine Braided Rugs in the U.S.

Rhody Rug Manufacturing Facility Colonial Mills Manufacturing Facility

LINCOLN, RI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhody Rug, a leading U.S. manufacturer of fine braided rugs, is proud to announce the acquisition of Colonial Mills, Inc., a respected Rhode Island–based rug company with a legacy of craftsmanship dating back to 1977. This acquisition positions Rhody Rug as the largest manufacturer of braided rugs in the United States, reinforcing its commitment to quality, local manufacturing, and American jobs.

“For months, we’ve been working diligently on this acquisition, and we couldn’t be more excited about bringing together two companies known for quality and tradition,” said Scott Weldon, President & CEO of Rhody Rug. “Colonial Mills has a rich history as a U.S. manufacturer, and we are thrilled to honor that legacy while continuing to expand our capacity to deliver the finest braided rugs made right here in America.”

The acquisition allows Rhody Rug to concentrate on its mission: supplying customers with high-quality, American-made products while strengthening the local manufacturing base in Rhode Island.

“We couldn’t be more excited to remain right here in Rhode Island, continue employing Rhode Islanders, and add even more jobs as we grow,” Weldon added. “Operating under both names—Rhody Rug and Colonial Mills—we will continue supplying the highest quality braided rugs to customers across the country.”

With this acquisition, Rhody Rug is not only expanding its production capabilities but also preserving the legacy of American craftsmanship that both brands represent. Together, the two companies will serve e-commerce, and specialty markets nationwide with an unparalleled selection of braided rugs.

About Rhody Rug

Founded in 1987, Rhody Rug is a manufacturer based in Lincoln, Rhode Island. Known for its innovation in yarns and design, Rhody Rug specializes in producing durable, stylish braided rugs crafted with pride in the USA.

