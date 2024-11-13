Rhody Rug Launches Bright Vibrant Braided Rug Line Featuring InnoLuxe, Innovation Yarns' Super Soft Olefin Yarn

New Elegance Rhody Rug Line Rhody Rug Dusty Blue featuring InnoLuxe Rhody Rug Dusty Sage featuring InnoLuxe

Rhody Rug proudly becomes the sole braided rug company in the United States to offer products crafted with Innovation Yarns' latest yarn innovation

LINCOLN, RI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhody Rug, a leading manufacturer of premium braided rugs, is thrilled to announce the launch of its dynamic new line, Elegance, of bright, vibrant rugs made with Innovation Yarns' groundbreaking InnoLuxe super soft polypropylene yarn. This state-of-the-art yarn technology sets a new industry standard for comfort and durability.

With this launch, Rhody Rug proudly becomes the sole braided rug company in the United States to offer products crafted with Innovation Yarns' latest yarn innovation. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the rug and yarn manufacturing industries, combining top-quality materials with unparalleled design.

"We are beyond excited to introduce our new line of braided rugs featuring Innovation Yarns' super soft polypropylene yarn," said Scott Weldon, President and CEO of Rhody Rug. "This partnership allows us to offer our customers a product that not only delivers vibrant, lasting colors but also an exceptional level of softness and durability. We are committed to innovation and quality, and this launch underscores that commitment."

Scott Dahl, President and CEO of Innovation Yarns, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Teaming up with Rhody Rug offers an excellent opportunity to showcase InnoLuxe, our latest yarn technology. Our super soft polypropylene yarn provides incredible texture and resilience, making it an ideal choice for Rhody Rug's vibrant, high-quality braided rugs. We believe this partnership will set a new benchmark in the market and bring unparalleled value to consumers."

The new rug collection, Elegance, features an array of modern striking patterns and bold colors, each meticulously designed to enhance any living space, modern or traditional, with both style and comfort. The advanced polypropylene yarn is not only soft to the touch but also resistant to stains and fading, ensuring long-lasting beauty and performance.

Rhody Rug's commitment to American craftsmanship and quality control is evident in every piece within this new collection, bringing both innovation and tradition into homes across the country.

**About Rhody Rug**:

Founded in 1987, Rhody Rug is dedicated to crafting high-quality, handcrafted braided rugs. With a focus on tradition, innovation, and exceptional quality, Rhody Rug offers a wide range of products that honor the rich history of American rug-making.

**About Innovation Yarns**:

Innovation Yarns is a leader in the development of advanced yarn technologies, providing cutting-edge materials for various textile applications. Committed to sustainability and innovation, Innovation Yarns continually advances the textiles industry with its innovative products.

