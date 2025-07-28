Rhody Rug Voted 'Best Local Manufacturer' by The Valley Breeze Newspaper

Rhody Rug wins Best Local Manufacturer

LINCOLN, RI, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhody Rug is proud to announce that it has been named "Best Local Manufacturer" in the annual Valley Breeze Readers' Choice Awards. This recognition highlights the company's long-standing commitment to quality, community, and American-made craftsmanship.

Founded in 1987 and based in Lincoln, Rhode Island, Rhody Rug has built a reputation for producing high-quality braided rugs using proprietary polypropylene yarns and 100% wool—all manufactured in-house by skilled local artisans. The company’s dedication to domestic production and enduring quality continues to set it apart in an increasingly import-driven industry.

“We’re honored and incredibly grateful to be recognized by our community as the Best Local Manufacturer,” said Scott Weldon, President and CEO of Rhody Rug. “This award means so much because it comes directly from the people who know us best—our neighbors, our partners, and our customers. It’s a reflection of the hard work our team puts in every day and our unwavering commitment to doing things the right way.”

The Valley Breeze Readers' Choice Awards celebrate local excellence across a wide range of categories, and Rhody Rug’s win underscores the value of supporting American manufacturing and the importance of investing in local business.

This award follows a series of recent initiatives by Rhody Rug to expand its product offerings with new, design-forward collections—all while staying true to its core values of quality, innovation, and U.S.-based production.



About Rhody Rug

Rhody Rug has been proudly manufacturing braided rugs in Lincoln, Rhode Island since 1987. With a focus on superior materials, craftsmanship, and American-made quality, the company supplies ecommerce, catalog, and specialty retailers nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.