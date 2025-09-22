Secretary Naig Urges Iowans to Prioritize Safety, Mental Health this Harvest Season

National Farm Safety and Health Week is September 21-27

DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 22, 2025) – With the busy harvest season commencing across the state, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is urging Iowans to keep safety top of mind in the field, around the farm and on the road. Farming can be physically exhausting and mentally demanding, and agriculture remains one of the most dangerous industries in America. In recognition of National Farm Safety and Health Week, Secretary Naig has provided some safety tips for both farmers and drivers as well as resources for Iowans needing mental health support.

“As the busy 2025 harvest season gets underway, I’m urging all Iowans to make safety their top priority. Equipment and machinery will be out in force in the fields and on roadways around the clock. Please slow down, exercise patience, and offer one another some grace to ensure everyone has a safe and productive harvest season,” said Secretary Naig. “It’s also important to acknowledge that the long, stressful workdays and economic challenges facing agriculture can take a toll. I encourage farmers and ag workers to be mindful of their mental health and well-being, and to watch out for their neighbors too. No one needs to feel alone. There are resources readily available for Iowans.”

By incorporating the following safety tips and resources, we can better ensure a safe and productive harvest season:

For Drivers and Road Safety

Be Patient: Farm equipment often moves slowly. Be patient and wait for a safe opportunity to pass, considering that it may be difficult to see around large machinery.

Keep a Safe Distance: Stay a safe distance behind farm equipment, especially when that equipment is turning or slowing down, to avoid collisions.

Signal Awareness: Be aware that farm equipment may make wide turns and may not always be able to signal. Watch for hand signals or other indicators from operators.

Avoid Distractions: Stay focused on the road and avoid distractions like texting or using your phone.

For Farmers

Safe Operation: Avoid shortcuts and stay alert while operating machinery.

Emergency Equipment: Ensure a first-aid kit is well stocked, a fire extinguisher is in working order and your cell phone is always charged and easily accessible.

Equipment Maintenance: Regularly inspect and maintain all farm machinery. Ensure that guards are in place and signals, lights and safety features are functioning properly.

Proper Training: Follow the guidelines for operating equipment. Ensure that everyone operating farm equipment has proper training.

Protective Gear and Chemical Storage: Wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, goggles and hearing protection. Store chemicals in their original containers with proper labels and always use them according to their label.

Safety Around Grain Bins: Never enter a grain bin unless necessary and only if you have proper training and safety equipment. Do not work alone.

Mental Health and Stress Management

Stress Management: Engage in stress-relieving activities and take breaks when needed. Activities such as exercise and hobbies as well as plenty of sleep can help.

Manage Fatigue: Ensure adequate rest to combat fatigue, which increases the risk of mistakes and injuries. Prioritize sleep and schedule short breaks during long hours to maintain alertness.

Talk About It: If you are feeling overwhelmed or stressed, do not hesitate to reach out to family, friends or mental health professionals. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has farm stress resources available that were created in part through a grant from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Iowa Concern Hotline: The Iowa Concern Hotline can be reached at 1-800-447-1985 and offers confidential mental health support and resources for those in need.

Your Life Iowa: For help with alcohol, drugs, gambling, mental health, or suicidal thoughts, contact Your Life Iowa at 855-581-8111, text 855-895-8398, or chat at yourlifeiowa.org.

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: For immediate crisis support, call or text 988 anytime.

For additional resources on farm safety and wellness, visit the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety, Iowa’s Center for Agricultural Safety and Health, or the North Central Farm and Ranch Assistance Center.