Secretary Naig Welcomes Applications for Choose Iowa Value-Added Grants

Grants match up to $25,000 per project to expand the availability of Iowa grown, made, and raised foods, beverages, and other ag products

DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 1, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is accepting applications for the next round of Choose Iowa Value-Added Grants. The highly competitive cost-share grant expands access to Iowa-grown, Iowa-made, and Iowa-raised food, beverages, and other agricultural products. It offers matching awards of up to $25,000 per project to help farmers, small businesses, and non-profit organizations add value to the agricultural goods they produce.

“The demand for local Iowa products continues to grow rapidly, and Choose Iowa is helping farmers and small businesses capture that momentum. These value-added grants make it possible for innovative projects to move from dream to reality, whether that’s expanding processing capacity, upgrading equipment, or creating new customer ready products,” said Secretary Naig. “I encourage farmers, small-businesses, and entrepreneurs to learn more and apply. Every successful Choose Iowa project strengthens our rural communities and gives consumers more access to the fresh and local products they are looking for.”

Choose Iowa Value-Added Grants can support a wide range of projects that increase or diversify a business’s agricultural offerings, including investments in processing, packaging, sales, equipment, facilities, workflow improvements, and food safety or quality enhancements. Funding can also be used for workforce training and continuing education. Meat and dairy processing projects are not eligible for this program but may qualify for separate Choose Iowa Butchery Innovation or Choose Iowa Dairy Innovation grants.

Since the Choose Iowa Value-Added Grant Program launched in 2022, the Department has awarded nearly $1.64 million in state-funded cost-share to local farmers and agribusinesses to support 100 projects, generating a total investment of $5.6 million to expand local production and processing.

Individuals, businesses, and non-profits located and operating in Iowa are eligible to apply, with preference given to small and medium-sized businesses. Complete details, including eligibility guidelines, matching requirements, and project examples, are available on the Choose Iowa website.

Applications must be submitted through the online portal on the Choose Iowa website by 12:00 p.m. (noon) CST on January 16, 2026. Grant recipients will be announced in spring 2026. Questions may be directed to ChooseIowaGrant@IowaAgriculture.gov.

About Choose Iowa

Choose Iowa is the state’s signature branding and marketing program promoting Iowa grown, Iowa made and Iowa raised food, beverages and ag products. The Choose Iowa program was initiated by Secretary Naig and is administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Now with more than 300 statewide members, Choose Iowa continues to build visibility for local food, beverages, and ag products. Iowans can connect with Choose Iowa through Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and the Choose Iowa website, which includes several user-friendly features for both members and consumers. Questions about Choose Iowa and its member benefits, grants and programs can be emailed to ChooseIowa@IowaAgriculture.gov.