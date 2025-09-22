Maryland State Police Arrest Three Suspects in Copper Wire Theft Investigation

September 22, 2025

(CECIL COUNTY, MD) – The Maryland State Police arrested three individuals last week in connection with a series of copper wire thefts that caused significant damage and communication outages across Cecil County.

The accused are identified as Brian Clark Tulley, 55, of Harbeson, Delaware, Stacey Lyn Tulley, 46, of Elkton, Maryland, and David Mark Fenstermaker, 62, of Elkton, Maryland. All three are charged with felony theft from $25,000 to under $100,000, as well as, multiple misdemeanor theft and malicious destruction of property charges.

The arrests stem from three separate incidents in which copper wire, belonging to Verizon, was cut from active power poles throughout Cecil County. The thefts resulted in widespread communication service interruptions and caused an estimated total loss and damage exceeding $66,000.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Northern Region has been investigating a series of similar copper theft cases throughout the region over the past year. Multiple investigations remain open and ongoing. Investigators are urging anyone with information related to copper wire thefts to contact investigators at 410-996-7814.

David Mark Fenstermaker

Brian Clark Tulley

Stacey Lyn Tulley

###

