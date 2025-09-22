VRC Insurance Systems Joins AAIS Partner Program to Enhance P&C Product Delivery

AAIS Members to benefit from new technology capabilities designed to simplify product deployment and reduce costs.

Welcoming VRC Insurance Systems, with its proven expertise & industry-leading Verity platform, demonstrates our [Partner] Program’s value in driving efficiency & innovation across the P&C marketplace.” — Werner Kruck, AAIS President & CEO

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is proud to announce that VRC Insurance Systems has joined the AAIS Partner Program. VRC provides software solutions that help Managing General Agents (MGAs) and carriers manage quoting, policy issuance, claims, and premium accounting from a centralized platform.“We are proud to join forces with AAIS, tapping into their comprehensive library of filed rates and forms to streamline insurance product development for our MGA and carrier clients,” said Peter Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of VRC Insurance Systems. “Being part of the AAIS Partner Program strengthens our ability to deliver tailored, compliant insurance solutions, empowering our customers to bring innovative P&C products to market with greater speed and confidence.”Through this collaboration, VRC gains access to AAIS’s product suite, enabling more efficient implementation of admitted lines of business within its Verity insurance platform. Verity is an all-in-one system that allows MGAs and carriers to quote, issue policies, manage claims, and handle premium accounting from a centralized interface. The integration provides AAIS Members with access to tools and technology designed to enable faster adoption of admitted products, more efficient configuration, and streamlined workflows, while reducing administrative burdens and costs. Members will also gain access to compliant, up-to-date content that supports growth and competitiveness in the marketplace.“The AAIS Partner Program is designed to connect our Members with trusted technology and service providers who can enhance their competitiveness,” said Werner Kruck, President and Chief Executive Officer of AAIS. “Welcoming VRC Insurance Systems, with its proven expertise and industry-leading Verity platform, demonstrates our Program’s value in driving efficiency and innovation across the P&C marketplace.”The AAIS Partner Program connects AAIS Member carriers and MGAs with select technology and service providers that support speed, innovation, and regulatory alignment. To learn more about how AAIS Partners like VRC Insurance Systems can help optimize business operations, please visit AAISonline.com or contact the AAIS Member Engagement team at membership@AAISonline.com.About VRC Insurance SystemsVRC Insurance Systems is a specialized provider of insurance software designed by industry professionals to empower wholesale brokers, managing general agents (MGAs), and carriers with enhanced operational efficiencies, faster speed to market, and streamlined deliverables. The company’s customizable, scalable solutions include key services such as configurable rating tools for rapid quoting, policy issuance with adaptable forms and logic, comprehensive premium accounting for billing and commissions, full-cycle claims administration, 24/7 custom portals for quoting and payments, and integrations with third-party systems. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces, no-code configurations, and minimal-disruption implementations, VRC stands out for its deep insurance expertise, high client satisfaction, and ability to simplify complex workflows while enabling quick adaptation to market changes. Learn more at vrcis.com.About AAISEstablished in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com.Media ContactsVRC Insurance SystemsJeromy Johnsonjjohnson@vrcis.com

