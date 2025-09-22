Gig Workers Finally Get Their Own “LinkedIn”: JobSnap Gives Service Providers Digital Identity and Repeat Business

JobSnap Logo Service Provider Search Results for Home Renovations Search Result for Local Service Providers for Pool Cleaning

JobSnap gives gig workers their own digital identity, like LinkedIn for service providers, to showcase skills, build trust, and win repeat business.

Gig workers deserve their own space to be seen, trusted, and rehired. We designed JobSnap as the LinkedIn for service providers, a place to build your reputation, show your value and grow your income.” — James Albis, Founder and CEO of JobSnap

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most professionals wouldn’t dream of working without LinkedIn. But what about the service providers who keep daily life running, house cleaners, landscapers, pet sitters, and repair pros? Until now, they’ve lacked the same kind of digital identity tools office workers take for granted. JobSnap was built to change that.With gig work now representing nearly 12% of the global labor force, millions of people depend on short-term or service-based work as their primary income. Yet these workers face a unique set of challenges: it is difficult to stand out without a website or marketing budget, reviews and referrals are scattered across multiple platforms, and once a job is completed there is often no easy way to stay connected with customers for future work.JobSnap solves these challenges by giving gig workers their own digital home. In minutes, workers can create a mobile-first profile that showcases their skills, services, and job history, builds credibility through reviews, and keeps them visible to customers who want to rehire. Unlike traditional websites that require time, money, and ongoing upkeep, JobSnap profiles are instant, affordable, and managed directly from a phone.“Gig workers deserve their own space to be seen, trusted, and rehired,” said James Albis, Founder & CEO of JobSnap. “We designed JobSnap as the LinkedIn for service providers, a place to build your reputation, show your value, and grow your income.”As customers increasingly expect providers to be visible online, JobSnap ensures that gig workers can stand out and secure repeat business. Just as LinkedIn transformed career visibility for office workers, JobSnap is transforming visibility for the people most customers actually hire every week.To learn more, go to www.hellojobsnap.com , or find JobSnap in the Apple Google Play Stores.About JobSnap: JobSnap is the no-commission, no per-lead-fee marketplace built for the modern service provider, gig worker or student looking to build their brand and make money. Our mission is to empower people to grow their businesses without wasteful ad spending, third-party platforms, or middlemen. Direct customer access, transparent pricing, and a streamlined experience, that’s JobSnap.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.