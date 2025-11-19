Connecticut Startup JobSnap Hosts Benefit Supporting Daily Bread Food Pantry

JobSnap Logo

Exclusive Nov. 20 event spotlights local tech innovation and urgent community need ahead of the holidays

As more Connecticut families face financial hardship, we want to use our platform and our network to give back. ” — James Albis, Founder and CEO of JobSnap

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobSnap , the fast-growing Connecticut technology platform transforming how local workers connect with customers, will host a special benefit event on Thursday, November 20, to support the Danbury Daily Bread Food Pantry, one of the region’s most essential community resources serving families struggling with food insecurity.Taking place from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM inside the Million Air Private Jet Lounge in White Plains, At the Nexus of Private Aviation, Technology, and Capital is an invitation-only gathering co-hosted with Luxury Jets Management. While the evening brings together business leaders, investors, and innovators, its central purpose is philanthropic: raising funds and awareness for Daily Bread Food Pantry, where thousands of struggling area families shop free of charge for fresh, healthy food throughout the year.“JobSnap was built to support local workers and strengthen local communities,” said James Albis, Founder & CEO of JobSnap. “As more Connecticut families face financial hardship, we want to use our platform and our network to give back. Supporting Daily Bread Food Pantry is one way we can help ensure families have what they need during the holidays and beyond.”The event will feature a silent auction to benefit the Pantry, with contributions from regional businesses, luxury partners, and community supporters. Guests will experience curated networking, aviation showcases, and premium hospitality, all designed to drive meaningful engagement around JobSnap’s mission of community empowerment.JobSnap has seen rapid growth across Connecticut as thousands of new users turn to the platform for reliable work, transparent pricing, and an alternative to high-fee gig marketplaces. The company has positioned itself as a lifeline for workers seeking supplemental income and for homeowners looking for trustworthy, fairly-priced help.“For many of our neighbors, the holiday season is the most stressful time of the year,” said Albis. “We’re proud to rally our community, our partners, and our supporters to make a tangible difference for families who need it most.”Sponsors for the evening include Luxury Jets Management, Monarch Estate Services, Miller Motor Cars, Curry, Inios Grandier, IAV Event Solutions, VUE, Coldwell Banker, Ayre Aviation, Connext Consulting Inc., Proof Hard Ice Cream, Daily Break Food Pantry, Cardwell Beach, 1NFLUENC3 Media, Out East, and GSM Charity Auctions.To learn more, go to www.hellojobsnap.com , or find JobSnap in the Apple Google Play Stores.About JobSnap: JobSnap is the no-commission, no per-lead-fee marketplace built for the modern service provider, gig worker or student looking to build their brand and make money. Our mission is to empower people to grow their businesses without wasteful ad spending, third-party platforms, or middlemen. Direct customer access, transparent pricing, and a streamlined experience, that’s JobSnap.

