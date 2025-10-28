JobSnap to Be Featured at Ridgefield’s Annual ‘Tiger Shark Tank’ Event

JobSnap Logo

Innovative platform empowering local gig workers and service providers to showcase their skills and build steady income

Ridgefield’s Tiger Shark Tank is about empowering entrepreneurs who are creating meaningful solutions for their communities.” — James Albis, Founder and CEO of JobSnap

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobSnap, the digital platform transforming how service providers connect with local customers, will be among the featured presenters at tonight’s Tiger Shark Tank competition hosted by the Ridgefield Economic and Community Development Commission (ECDC) at the Ridgefield Playhouse. The annual event highlights standout Connecticut startups and small businesses driving innovation and economic growth in the region.Dubbed the “LinkedIn for service providers,” and “the Angi killer” JobSnap gives service providers, from handymen and landscapers to cleaners, tutors, plumbers and pet sitters, a professional digital identity that helps them attract repeat business and increase earnings. Through mobile-first profiles that showcase skills, reviews, and work history, JobSnap helps local workers get discovered and rehired directly by customers, eliminating costly middlemen and onerous commission fees.“Ridgefield’s Tiger Shark Tank is about empowering entrepreneurs who are creating meaningful solutions for their communities,” said James Albis, Founder and CEO of JobSnap. “We’re honored to share how JobSnap is cutting out per-lead fees and commissions, and then giving local workers the same digital visibility and opportunity that office professionals have enjoyed for years.”The Tiger Shark Tank event begins tonight with networking at 5:30 p.m., followed by live presentations at 6:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse. The public is invited to attend free of charge to support local innovation and entrepreneurship.For more details on the event, click here. To learn more go to www.hellojobsnap.com , or find JobSnap in the Apple Google Play Stores.About JobSnap: JobSnap is the no-commission, no per-lead-fee marketplace built for the modern service provider, gig worker, and/or student looking to build their brand and make money. Our mission is to empower people to grow their businesses without wasteful ad spending, expensive third-party platforms, or middlemen. Direct customer access, transparent, affordable pricing, and a streamlined experience, that’s JobSnap.

