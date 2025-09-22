"Crescent Lane" Marks a Stunning Literary Debut from K. TingTing Gray

NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Crescent Lane,” the stirring debut novel by K. TingTing Gray, is a groundbreaking exploration of intergenerational trauma, personal redemption, and the ethical dilemmas ingrained in modernization and globalization. This literary tour de force bridges continents and generations, weaving a poignant narrative of ambition, identity and resilience, that is both deeply intimate and globally resonant.At the heart of the story is Mei, a Chinese immigrant who has found success as an investment banker in Chicago. Behind her seemingly perfect American dream lies a haunting past shaped by the Cultural Revolution's history of brutality and familial upheavals. When tasked with a business assignment that takes her back to Beijing, Mei faces a moral crossroads with the livelihoods of thousands at stake. To make the right choice, she must confront deeply buried secrets, a painful history, and the question of whether redemption is possible in a world rife with personal and professional complexity.Described as a moral thriller and a work of literary fiction, “Crescent Lane” intricately examines the collision between ethics and ambition. Its narrative spans generations across the globe, offering readers a visceral and psychologically nuanced tale of loss, identity, and hope.The novel is a finalist in two literary competitions, the Eludia Award, presented by Hidden River Arts, and the William Wisdom Creative Writing Competition, “Books in Progress” category, presented by the Faulkner Society.Author K. TingTing Gray draws from her own bicultural experiences as a Chinese immigrant, blending emotional depth with a riveting perspective on the ethical struggles inherent in the pursuit of economic progress. A philanthropist, cellist, dancer, documentary film producer, and a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, Gray is a dynamic voice in contemporary fiction. This debut novel marks the beginning of an exciting literary career.“Crescent Lane” (ISBN: 9781967458066 / 9781967458059 can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $28.99, the paperback retails for $16.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:To the outside world, Mei, an investment banker in Chicago, is the embodiment of an immigrant’s success story. Yet behind the façade of her contented American dream, she is plagued by shame and deeply repressed secrets. Born during the Cultural Revolution in China, she survived the brutalities and betrayals of family, friends, and community. When an unexpected business assignment brings her back to China, she finds herself at a personal crossroads. In her search for answers, she discovers that to make the right choice and find redemption, she must first confront her past and reclaim all she had left behind, including a part of herself.About the Author:K. TingTing Gray is an immigrant from China. She holds M.B.A. and M.Ed. degrees and speaks multiple languages. She is a philanthropist, cellist, dancer, impresario, documentary film producer and a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. In her native language of Chinese, she published short stories and translations of poetry. Crescent Lane is her debut novel. Her next book will be written simultaneously in Italian and English. She lives in Northern California with her husband and children.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

