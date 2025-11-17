From Targeting Bin Laden to Crafting Spy Thriller Fiction, CIA Analyst Gina Bennett Releases Debut Novel

Former CIA Analyst Gina M. Bennett, Best Known for Warning about Osama Bin Laden, Debuts High-Stakes Espionage Thriller: “If Two of Them Are Dead.”

NH, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed counterterrorism expert Gina M. Bennett takes readers on an unforgettable journey through America’s past and future with her debut novel, “If Two of Them Are Dead.” As America approaches its 250th anniversary of independence, this gripping spy mystery, infused with an intriguing time-travel twist, challenges readers to relive America’s Revolutionary War while hinting at the future threats facing the world.Bennett, whose 35-year career in the Central Intelligence Agency included being the first to sound the alarm on Bin Laden's burgeoning global movement and whose persistent warnings before 9/11 were foundational, draws inspiration from her vast experiences to bring this tale to life. Set across multiple timelines, “If Two of Them Are Dead” follows a modern-day American spy, inspired by Bennett’s much-admired former colleagues, who stumbles into a Revolutionary War spy ring and accidentally changes the war’s outcome.“This book gave me the opportunity to illustrate the courage of so many brave individuals whose careers in espionage changed America forever,” Bennett explains. “It’s a story not only about serving ideals greater than oneself, but also about loyalty to them even when the ideals weren’t meant for you.”Packed with intrigue, suspense, and humor, the novel invites readers to engage with larger questions of when we use espionage and why we go to war. It’s a thought-provoking exploration of whether the ideals of America’s founding have ever been fully embraced and what daily life might have been in an alternate form of America.Fascinating and accessible, “If Two of Them Are Dead” is perfect for fans of historical fiction, spy mysteries, time-travel adventures, and especially for sci-fi readers who seek a mind-bending series that melds the past, present, and alternative futures. Bennett describes the novel as “an opportunity to explore lingering and emerging threats” and hopes it will remind readers that the security of America is in everyone's hands.“If Two of Them Are Dead” (ISBN: 9781966799351 / 9781966799344) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $27.99, the paperback retails for $15.99, and the ebook retails for $5.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon requestFrom the Back Cover:Two spies living 250 years apart team up to save America. Ruth, a contemporary CIA counterintelligence officer hunting down a mole no one believes exists, teams up with Agent 355 from the Revolutionary War spy ring. After accidentally changing historical events, Ruth returns to the present time to find herself in the British States of America, working for MI7, and uncovering clues to her real-life mole hunt. Now her challenge is finding a way to fix her mistake in 1780 and bring back the United States.About the Author:Gina M. Bennett retired from the Central Intelligence Agency after a celebrated 34-year career. She is recognized for her pioneering work as the first U.S. official to issue a written assessment identifying Osama Bin Laden as a significant and growing threat in 1993, long before the 9/11 attacks. Her analysis and leadership were integral to shaping counterterrorism strategies and supporting the manhunt for Bin Laden following 9/11. To bring to life the courage of so many unknown women, whose careers in espionage have been critical in creating and securing America, was her goal in creating this time-travel infused spy thriller.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.