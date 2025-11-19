New Memoir, ‘Going Under’ by Mitchell Ravine, M.D., Chronicles Addiction and Hope in the Medical Field

NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Going Under: Memoir of an Anesthesiologist” by Mitchell Ravine, M.D., is a gripping new medical memoir that offers a raw and powerful glimpse into the life of an anesthesiologist battling fentanyl addiction. The 153-page book sheds light on the challenges of addiction, the realities of operating room life, and the profound triumph of recovery.With authenticity and emotional depth, Mitchell Ravine, M.D. recounts his tumultuous experience, starting as a promising physician to grappling with a secret addiction that overtook his life. Despite the harrowing consequences, Dr. Ravine’s story is ultimately one of redemption, illustrating that successful recovery is not only possible but can pave the way to a fulfilling and hopeful future. Through vivid dialogue and heartfelt storytelling, “Going Under” breaks the stigma surrounding addiction in healthcare and delivers an inspiring message of perseverance.The gripping narrative sheds light on a problem that is often hidden in plain sight. After years of excelling as a dedicated medical professional, his life took a sharp turn when he became ensnared by addiction - a struggle that many in the healthcare field face but are often too ashamed to discuss. This powerful memoir refuses to shy away from the hard truths, offering readers an intimate and authentic look at the human side of the opioid crisis.The book also brings awareness to the immense pressure faced by those in high-stakes medical careers, often leading to burnout, mental health struggles, and susceptibility to substance abuse. By sharing his own battles and triumphs, Dr. Ravine becomes a voice for countless others who may feel alone in their fight. His story is an urgent call to action for society to address addiction with compassion and solutions rather than judgment.By combining personal experience with a broader societal lens, the author underscores the importance of open dialogue and systemic change. It is more than just a personal account - it is also a resource for individuals grappling with addiction, their loved ones, and even healthcare organizations seeking to better support their teams.“Going Under” (ISBN: 9781967458554 / 9781967458547) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $29.95, the paperback retails for $18.95, and the ebook retails for $8.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:Dr. Mitchell Ravine was a physician anesthesiologist who crossed the line that all anesthesiologists knew about---and it almost cost him his life. GOING UNDER is Dr. Ravine's memoir that describes the terror of fentanyl addiction. He had several years of a successful anesthesia practice, including service as the departmental medical director, but was troubled by migraine headaches. One day, he diverted fentanyl for personal use. The subsequent slippery slope of secretive usage led to the claws of an addiction that ultimately controlled his mind, body, and spirit---at the same time that he performed his duties as an anesthesiologist, and his role as husband and father. Dialogue captures the family's emotion, as well as the intense clinical decision-making moments in the operating room.About the Author:MITCHELL RAVINE was born and raised in the Midwest. He became interested in the medical field at an early age, primarily through repeated visits to the ear doctor as a child. He pursued the career in college and was accepted into medical school. After rotations through different specialties, Mitch was most interested in the operating room activities and procedures of anesthesiology. He married his high school sweetheart, Hannah, and they moved to the east coast for his anesthesiology residency. After completion, and birth of their first child, they moved back to the Midwest where Dr. Ravine began in private practice. They had another child, and lived there for many years.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

