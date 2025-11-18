Mike Gomez’s ‘CHOICE’: An Unflinching Mirror for Business Owners and Startup Founders Seeking Growth

NH, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business strategy, sales process expert, and growth evangelist Mike Gomez announces the release of his book, “CHOICE: What Business Owners and Startup Founders Get Wrong About Growth.” In just 77 pages, Gomez delivers a blunt look at the two most impactful choices owners make in strategy and sales that can smother a company’s growth like a wet blanket. Written for founders and business owners, “CHOICE” exposes the blind spots and self-inflicted barriers that keep good businesses from breaking through.“CHOICE” is the rare business book that small business owners and startup founders will actually finish and talk about. No silly hacks or gimmicky shortcuts. This book is built on sound, proven business practices delivered in a relatable voice and style that Mike has honed over 20 years of advising owners across every age and industry. He shows the utmost respect for the limited time readers can set aside while still delivering the kind of uncomfortable truths that spark conversations and actionable self-reflection. This is not another “inspiration” title to get lost in the stack. It is a confrontational mirror that owners will hand to other owners with a simple warning: “Read this, or keep lying to yourself about what’s really affecting growth.”“I wrote ‘CHOICE’ because I kept seeing business owners treat symptoms, not the cancer,” says Gomez. “Owners would read articles, take courses, or throw money at a marketing firm thinking a new website or logo would change things. It never did. It only cost them time, money, and lost opportunities. After we’d talk, I’d hear the same line: ‘Damn, I wish I met you earlier.’ Humbling for sure, but it can’t be what I’m saying, because those business principles have been around for decades. I’m told it’s how I’m saying it that makes the difference. ‘CHOICE’ captures that same voice and relatable delivery so more owners can see what’s really holding them back and finally do something about it.”Key Insights Include:● There is no avoiding this truth: established businesses stall and startups fail for the same underlying reasons. No written strategy for established companies, no go-to-market plan for startups, and no disciplined sales process for either.● What the owner’s role really is and why it drives every aspect of growth, from how resources are deployed to how accountability is upheld.● How purposeful strategic thinking pays off by focusing resources and building guardrails that keep everyone driving toward a specific destination instead of chasing random ideas on gut instinct and feel.● What marketing’s job actually is, and how to measure it by qualified leads, not vanity metrics.● The cause behind all sales losses, and why it is not what most owners think. Why “Bob” is not a sales process, and how shifting from convincing to serving helps close more deals and improve interactions with prospects.“CHOICE” is available in paperback and ebook formats, which business owners and founders can finish in a single sitting.“My goal was to expose the real choices that either propel or stall growth,” says Gomez. “Once you see them and their impact, you can keep running on hustle, instinct, and hope or make the better choice to run the business with intention, precision, and conviction.”“CHOICE” (ISBN: 9781968485498) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $12.99, and the ebook retails for $5.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request. Learn more at: https://www.allegroconsultant.com/choice-the-book.html From the Back Cover:This is a business book about choices. Yours. A confrontation for business owners and startup founders.If your business doesn’t have a written strategic plan (for established), a go-to-market strategy (for startups), and a disciplined sales process (for both), then stop pretending you’re serious about growth. You’re winging it, and that’s why you’re either stalled or failing.Most claim they’re too busy to plan. That’s a lie. The truth is you either don’t know how, you’re scared of being held accountable, or you’re clinging to the myth that hustle alone is enough.CHOICE is unapologetically practical, drawn from selling billions of dollars in fighter-aircraft contracts, running global aerospace programs, and, for the last 20 years, fixing stalled businesses and sales teams. This book is not intended to be motivation but instead offers specifics on:● Finding the shortest path to revenue for your startup.● The decision guardrails that come from GTM and strategic planning.● The role of the CEO, what it is, what it’s not, and why most get it wrong.● What marketing’s job really is and why you might fire your agency.● Why your sales team loses deals, and the brutal truth behind “I didn’t know.”● How to build a culture of accountability that scares off the dead weight.This isn’t theory. It’s what the best CEOs do, distilled into blunt, practical language.If you’re tired of guessing where growth is or constantly reacting to market forces, read this. If not, keep doing what you’re doing. That too is a CHOICE.About the Author:Mike Gomez is the founder of Allegro Consulting. For over 20 years he has helped business owners and startup founders plan and execute growth strategies. A sales veteran with billions in wins and a strong corporate background, he is an outspoken evangelist for the value of a disciplined sales process. A longtime advisor to Atlanta Tech Village, Mike is also a prolific speaker and writer on business growth and sales.About NH book publisher Seacoast Press:NH book publisher Seacoast Press provides authors with traditional-quality book publishing services while allowing authors to retain publishing rights and 100% royalties. Seacoast Press’ wide variety of publishing services includes book design; editorial; printing; distribution; publicity; and marketing. Seacoast Press books are available through retailers and booksellers worldwide. All Seacoast Press books can be purchased wholesale through Ingram.

