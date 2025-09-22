Momentive Appoints Ricardo Pravda as Chief Human Resources Officer

Ricardo Pravda CHRO headshot Momentive logo

NISKAYUNA , NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momentive Performance Materials (Momentive), a global high-performance silicones and specialty solutions company, today announced the appointment of Ricardo Pravda as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective September 22. In this role, he will lead the Company’s global HR strategy, foster a dynamic culture, and drive key priorities including employee engagement, talent and reward strategies, change management, organizational design, and succession planning.Ricardo Pravda joins Momentive from Hikma Pharmaceuticals, where he led the North American Human Resources function. With more than 25 years of global human resources experience, Pravda has a strong track record of driving workforce transformation, building high-performing teams, and advancing people-focused initiatives that support business growth across the pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and telecommunications industries.“We are thrilled to welcome Ricardo to Momentive,” said Craig Borkowski, Chief Executive Officer of Momentive. “His expertise in shaping fast growing, innovative workplaces and developing future-ready talent will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our culture and accelerate our growth strategy.”Prior to Hikma, Pravda spent the last two decades at Catalent Pharma Solutions, where he played a pivotal role in its transformation from private equity to a public company and led initiatives that enhanced organizational effectiveness and employee experience.“I am excited to join Momentive and to partner with the leadership team to further invest in our people, culture, and values,” said Ricardo. “This is a company with incredible potential, and I look forward to supporting its continued growth and success by fostering an environment where employees can thrive.”Pravda holds an MBA in Human Resources Management from Universidad del Salvador and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Universidad Argentina de la Empresa.About MomentiveMomentive is a premier global advanced materials company with a cutting-edge focus on silicone and specialty products. We deliver technologies, solutions, and processes designed to propel our customer’s products forward—products that have a profound impact on everyday life from dawn to dusk, and from living rooms to outer space. With every innovation, Momentive aims to create a more sustainable future. Our vast product portfolio is made up of advanced silicone solutions that play an essential role in driving performance across a multitude of industries, including agriculture, automotive, aerospace, electronics, personal care, consumer products, building and construction, and more.Momentive Performance Materials Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of KCC Corporation, is one of the world’s largest producers of silicone and silicone derivatives. Additional information about Momentive and its products is available at momentive.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.