Momentive Performance Materials Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

Report Details How Company Is Transforming Innovation Into Sustainable Impact, Enabling Solutions For a Sustainable World™

At Momentive, sustainability is an important part of our values, our strategy, and our operations.” — Craig Borkowski, Momentive’s Chief Executive Officer

NISKAYUNA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. (Momentive), today released its 2024 Sustainability Report, showcasing the company’s continued commitment to sustainability through innovation, operational excellence, and global collaboration. The report outlines Momentive’s progress toward its Sustainability Goals and its broader vision for enabling Solutions for a Sustainable World™.“At Momentive, sustainability is an important part of our values, our strategy, and our operations,” said Craig Borkowski, Momentive’s Chief Executive Officer. “In 2024, we advanced our decarbonization initiatives, increased renewable energy use, and continued investing in our people and communities. Just as importantly, we are aligning our efforts with our customers—supporting their sustainability goals and responding to their specific needs. Our Sustainability Framework ensures we deliver innovative solutions that help customers address today’s challenges and build a more sustainable future, without diverting focus from what creates the most value for them and for us.”The 2024 report is structured around Momentive’s three sustainability pillars – Our People, Our Products, and Our Planet – and includes updates on the company’s alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), progress toward Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) compliance, and continued participation in the U.N. Global Compact.Our PeopleMomentive’s global team of more than 5,000 people across 40-plus locations is the power behind its sustainability journey. From ideation to implementation, the Momentive team innovates to improve lives, and sustainability is central to every part – From how they think, to how they speak, to how they act.In 2024, the company:Maintained zero significant occupational safety incidents for the third consecutive year.Launched an I CARE leadership development program to foster inclusive leadership.Achieved 20.5% representation of women in global leadership roles.Delivered more than 50,000 hours of employee training.Expanded regional Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging (DIB) initiatives and engagement, along with employee resource groups.Our ProductsMomentive’s innovation ecosystem is designed to deliver sustainable value at scale. The impact the company delivers today is designed to protect the world into the future. In 2024, Momentive:Delivered 79 percent of new product sales with sustainability improvements.Expanded its Portfolio Sustainability Assessment (PSA) and Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) tools.Introduced biobased and biodegradable products, like Harmonie™ NatuVel Gel, which received ECOCERT COSMOS certification.Advanced sustainable solutions across industries, including automotive, healthcare, agriculture, and construction.Strengthened product stewardship and regulatory compliance through global innovation centers and strategic partnerships.Our PlanetMomentive continues to reduce its environmental footprint through targeted initiatives and bold goals. In 2024, it:Reduced Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions by 42 percent and Scope 3 emissions by 25 percent from the 2021 baseline.Achieved 47 percent renewable electricity usage, nearing its goal of 50 percent in 2025.Decreased total waste generation by 47 percent from a 2019 baseline.Increased recycling rates 15 percent across three key production sites.Implemented water-saving technologies and achieved water consumption goals ahead of schedule.Momentive also earned a Silver EcoVadis rating, placing it in the top 15 percent of companies assessed globally, and maintaining its leadership in carbon management.“In 2024, our teams around the world demonstrated what it means to turn ideas into impact,” said Michele Motta, Momentive’s Senior Vice President & General Counsel. “We are proud of the progress we have made toward stewarding sustainability in our business and for our customers, and we remain committed to driving sustainable innovation that benefits our customers, our communities, and our planet today and into the future.”To read Momentive’s full 2024 Sustainability Report and to learn more about its sustainability initiatives, visit Momentive's Sustainability Report | Momentive.---Momentive is a premier global advanced materials company with a cutting-edge focus on silicone and specialty products. We deliver technologies, solutions, and processes designed to propel our customer’s products forward—products that have a profound impact on everyday life from dawn to dusk, and from living rooms to outer space. With every innovation, Momentive aims to create a more sustainable future. Our vast product portfolio is made up of advanced silicone solutions that play an essential role in driving performance across a multitude of industries, including agriculture, automotive, aerospace, electronics, personal care, consumer products, building and construction, and more.Momentive Performance Materials Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of KCC Corporation, is one of the world’s largest producers of silicones and silicone derivatives. Additional information about Momentive and its products is available at momentive.com.

