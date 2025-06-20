New York State Police Investigators Association Elects New President

Kurt Labuda, NYSPIA President NYSPIA

Senior Investigator Kurt Labuda will take over as President

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York State Police Investigators Association (NYSPIA) announced today the election of a new President. Senior Investigator Kurt Labuda will serve as President of the 1100-member union representing Senior Investigators and Investigators within the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) of the New York State Police.“The New York State Police Investigators Association has faced a lot of challenges over the last few years, from bail and discovery reform to the Red Flag laws and recruitment shortfalls, it has made the work of law enforcement more difficult,” said Kurt Labuda. “However, despite those challenges, we have had some key wins, and I plan to build on our successes. I am incredibly honored to lead this union. The members of NYSPIA work daily to make New York State a safer place to live and raise a family. My goal for the Presidency will be to help highlight the work of our members and to represent their interests as part of the public dialogue around how law enforcement can continue to be a force for good as it continues to evolve.”Labuda, 45, is a veteran of the United States Army, having served over three years of active duty. During his service with the United States Army, he was deployed to Iraq and served in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. He began his career with the New York State Police in 2006 graduating out of the 193rd class. He served eight years as a Trooper in Troop F (Wurtsboro and Liberty). For the past 11 years, Labuda worked in BCI, spending eight years as an Investigator in State Police Liberty and the last three years as a Senior Investigator in Monroe.Labuda was raised in Sullivan County, NY. He graduated from Middletown High School, NY, in 1998 and attended Western Connecticut State University before joining the U.S. Army. After serving in the Army, Labuda worked in a warehouse and for a local highway department. He has been married for 24 years and has three children. Over the years, he has been very active in the community, serving in volunteer roles for school functions while coaching both school sports and youth leagues. Labuda was part of several volunteer boards and is also active in his church. He and his family have organized several charity events.During his 19 years with the New York State Police, Labuda has investigated countless crimes. His investigations range from murder and sexual assault to drug trafficking and burglary. He has built strong relationships with the community, local Police Departments, and prosecutors through open communication and cooperation.ABOUT NYSPIAThe New York State Police Investigators Association (NYSPIA) is comprised of 1100 active members. NYSPIA represents Senior Investigators and Investigators within the Bureau of Criminal Investigation of the New York State Police. NYSPIA's Board of Directors is comprised of an Executive Board (President, Vice President, and Secretary/Treasurer) along with 10 Troop Delegates.

