DATE to spotlight Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 digital transformation at Riyadh’s global tech summit

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riyadh will host the KSA edition of DATE (Digital Acceleration & Transformation Expo) on 8-9 December at JW Marriott, bringing together 2,000+ government officials, investors, industry leaders, and innovators from around the world.“We are honoured to bring this global platform to Riyadh, to support the Kingdom’s vision of building a world-leading digital economy, powered by innovation and inclusive growth,” said Mohammed Saleem, Founder and Chairman, Trescon.Co-located with Trescon’s CARE (Climate Action & Renewable Energy) series, DATE KSA will showcase advancements in AI, blockchain, quantum computing, BioTech, HealthTech, FinTech, metaverse and extended reality, aligned with national priorities in health, education, smart cities, public services, and sustainability. DATE will also spotlight women in tech.The recent DATE Dialogues highlighted Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 digital agenda, with discussions on AI adoption, scaling, governance, and regulation. Contributions from NVIDIA, Accenture, The Kanoo Group, and Magure set the stage for DATE KSA.“The share of the Saudi manufacturing sector in the GDP is about 12%, and the target by 2030 is 20%. This target would be challenging without adopting and fostering innovation, as it is critical for sustainability and growth,” said Dr Omar Alharbi, Chief Innovation Expert, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, who will be speaking at DATE KSA.“AI, digital platforms, and connected technologies are transforming healthcare, expanding access, enhancing diagnostics, and streamlining workflows,” said Dr Tamara Sunbul, CEO, Fakeeh Care Group.Other prominent speakers include Engr. Mansour Alobaid, Hamdan Z Alshammari, Hany Elosman, Dr Fatmah Baothman, and others. View the full list of speakers here. Saudi Arabia’s digital economy attracted $750 million in VC funding in 2024 — nearly 40% of all MENA deals — with 178 transactions. In H1 alone, the Kingdom captured 54% of the region’s total funding.Industry partners showcasing solutions include Magure, EY, Demandify, KonfHub, Fia Ventures, and Trescon Foundation. Association Partners include STARFINDO, FinTech Armenia, Digital Niger, African Smart Cities Innovation Foundation, XR the Moroccan Association, Women in Big Data Dubai, Unified Fintech Forum, Association Blockchain Asia, Astrolab, ICIB, and others.Each DATE edition hosts the FutureTech World Cup, Innovation Programme, Launchpad, and Jobs initiative, connecting emerging talent with companies shaping MENA’s digital-first economy.“DATE is designed to be a platform for impact — where policies turn into partnerships, and ideas lead to implementation,” said Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO of Trescon. “Saudi Arabia’s leadership in AI and tech adoption sets a clear example for the region, and DATE KSA will contribute meaningfully to this journey.”Previous editions have featured speakers from Google, NASA, the European Digital Sovereignty Fund, and regional digital authorities.For more information or to register interest as a speaker, sponsor, or exhibitor, visit: https://datewithtech.com/saudiarabia/ About DATEDigital Acceleration & Transformation Expo (DATE) is a global summit series by Trescon, focused on human-centred innovation, AI adoption, and digital transformation across governments and enterprises. Built as a platform for real-world impact, DATE brings together policymakers, tech leaders, investors, and solution providers to accelerate meaningful change.About TresconTrescon is a global business catalyst and events firm that builds influential forums connecting governments, business leaders, investors, and innovators across FinTech, AI, sustainability, and emerging technologies. With a portfolio of flagship events like DATE, CARE, HODL, and the World FinTech Show, Trescon is known for catalysing bold ideas, strategic alliances, and real-world outcomes in high-growth markets.Notes to the Editors:Key themes at DATEArtificial IntelligenceBlockchain & Digital AssetsCybersecurity & Digital TrustImmersive TechnologiesFinancial InnovationCustomer Experience & Digital TransformationDigital Government Citizen Service/ Omnichannel BankingGaming & E-sportsData Centre & Quantum ComputingSpeakers include:Dr Omar Alharbi, Chief Innovation Expert, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, KSAHamdan Z Alshammari, Digital Enablement Director, SEHA Virtual Hospital, KSAEngr. Mansour Alobaid, Member - Communication and Information Technology Committee, Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Committee‏s, Board member - Saudi Digital Academy, KSATamara Sunbul, Group Chief Information Officer, Fakeeh Care Group, KSAHany Elosman, Head, Computational & Cognitive Health and Medicine, NEOM, KSADr Fatmah Baothman, CEO and Chairwoman of Global Gennei AI, FI Holding, KSADr Sid Ahmed Benraouane, Advisor, Dubai Government, UAEDr Satyam Priyadarshy, Former Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton, CEO, Reignite Future, USA

