Gwinnett County, GA (September 22, 2025) – The GBI and the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Marvin Stanley Cottrell, age 59, of Buford, GA, for Trafficking Cocaine and Firearm Possession by a Felon, following a search warrant in Buford, Gwinnett County, GA.

On Friday, September 19, 2025, agents and deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Buford, Georgia. The operation led to the seizure of approximately five ounces of suspected cocaine and a firearm.

If you have information related to drug activity, you are encouraged to call GBI’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) at (706) 348-7410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The ARDEO is a multi-agency unit that covers 30 counties in North Georgia and consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices and Police Agencies: White County Sheriff’s Office, Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, Banks County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, Rabun County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office, Fannin County Sheriff’s Office, the Cleveland Police Department the Flowery Branch Police Department, and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.