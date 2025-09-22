Less Textbook, More Tea Party: Wonder & Whoa’s October Lineup Turns Cultural Learning Into Playful Adventures

Wonder & Whoa’s October lineup proves culture isn’t a textbook subject—it’s a tea party, a messy craft, a story, and a spark of curiosity.

MISSION, KS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forget dry lessons and neat little boxes for global traditions—this fall, Wonder & Whoa is mixing things up. The cultural arts center for kids and families announced its October lineup, built around a new approach: leading with curiosity, play, and the activities kids already love, while weaving culture seamlessly into the fun.From stuffed animal tea parties to glitter-covered crafts, messy food play, and storytelling through photos, Wonder & Whoa is proving that cultural exploration doesn’t have to feel like a class. It can feel like play.“Our focus this fall is to make culture feel alive, not like a unit in a textbook,” said Gabrielle LeVota, Founder of Wonder & Whoa. “We’re leading with what sparks joy—smashing food, painting, dancing, tea parties, gardening—and then folding cultural connections into those moments. Kids come for the fun, but they leave with a curiosity for cultures they might never have thought to explore.”October Highlights: Smash, Sip, SparkleFavorite Friend Tea Party — Bring your favorite stuffed animal for a real life tea party inspired teatime traditions of Great Britain, Japan, Morocco and more.Smoosh Smash Food Play — Messy, sensory food exploration that introduces global tastes and textures.Books & Brushes: Stories & Art — Storytime meets painting, with tales and traditions from around the world.Mess Maker Nature Play — Hands-on exploration with natural materials, highlighting cultural rituals that celebrate the earth and many benefits of getting our hands dirty.Story Shots — A kid-friendly photography workshop where the art of storytelling and non-instant gratification is explored though pictures taken on 35 mm cameras.Glitz & Glitter Arts & Crafts — Creative sparkle with nods to cultural festivals that celebrate color and shine.Tabletop Nature Gardens — Building mini gardens while learning how cultures worldwide connect to plants and place.More Than One Culture, More Than One WayUnlike past months, October won’t spotlight just one culture per week. Instead, each week blends global traditions together, showing kids not only what makes cultures unique, but also how interconnected they are in everyday life.“Culture isn’t out there somewhere—it’s right here in the snacks we eat, the games we play, the stories we tell,” added LeVota. “This October, we’re helping kids see those connections while keeping the joy front and center.”More to ExploreThe October spotlight is just the beginning. Families can also dive into favorites like Rough & Rumble obstacle play, Early Morning Risers sessions that start at 7am, Make & Take Art workshops, and Yoga in the Park.The full October calendar, including class times and age groups, is available at wonderandwhoa.com Details: Come Curious, Leave InspiredWhen & Where: October 2025 at Wonder & Whoa, 5903 Johnson Drive, Mission, KSWho: Children ages 0–12, with age-specific classes and family eventsHow to Join: Visit wonderandwhoa.com to view the calendar and registerAbout Wonder & WhoaWonder & Whoa is an interactive multi-cultural arts center where kids can explore the world through creativity, storytelling, and hands-on activities. Designed to spark curiosity and inspire connection, the center offers fun and engaging experiences that celebrate the beauty of diverse cultures. Located in Mission, Kansas, Wonder & Whoa provides families with exciting opportunities to learn, create, and grow through weekly activities and family events

