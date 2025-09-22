FASHION EXPERT TURNED BAKER AMASSES FANS ACROSS THE USA

Winnie, cake maker extraordinaire Winnie's heart cake roll Winnie's floral madeleines

I just wanted a book that anyone could use” — Winnie Wai-Ling Lee

NEWCASTLE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A FASHION expert who has channelled her creative skills into making edible works of art has found herself a huge fan base across the USA and beyond.

Europe-based Winnie Wai-Ling Lee studied at one of the UK’s most prestigious fashion colleges before becoming a knitwear designer and then working for one of Great Britain’s best-loved high street brands.

But when her husband’s job meant she had to leave England and move to Luxembourg, it gave her time to indulge in one of her biggest passions – baking.

Winnie started to share her stunning creations online and has more than one million followers worldwide, who love to see her imaginative cakes and biscuits.

And now she is sharing that skill with an even bigger audience – with the publication of her very first cookbook.

.“I was really bored and so just decided to start baking and putting pictures online,” said Winnie.

“I just made lots of fun cakes and because Luxembourg had a history of more traditional patisserie rather than things that were on trend, people loved them and started to order them.”

Looking like miniature works of art, followers of ohcakewinnie have been transfixed by the way she creates swiss rolls with elegant designs, tiny apple pastries shaped like the fruit and teddy bear biscuits.

Sponge cakes become stunning butterflies and meringues are piped like tiny clam shells – complete with their own edible pearls.

She has now compiled her favourite recipes for key dates throughout the year in Bake With Winnie, a collection of her best-loved creations – handpicked so that home bakers at any level can feel confident.

“I wanted to include recipes that were achievable,” said Winnie.

“They are made with things that most people have in their kitchens so there’s no need for special ingredients or special equipment.

“There’s also some hacks to make it even easier, like using bought pastry or ready made icing. I just wanted a book that anyone can use.”

Along with creating new content, looking after her two children and making cakes in her tiny kitchen for her customers, Winnie is also constantly look at new recipes.

From her earliest on-line post where she created a tiny bunny cupcake her following has gone from strength to strength and now she hopes with the publication of her new cookbook she will inspire a whole new generation of bakers.

Bake With Winnie is published by Found, which specialises in taking the content of online creators and turning it into high quality books.

The book costs $29.99 in hardback and $14.99 as a download and can be bought at www.found.us



