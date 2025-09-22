Iowa STEM Summit keynote: “It’s Not Magic, It’s Science!”

The 2025 Iowa STEM Summit, hosted by the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education is fast approaching! During this year’s event, global STEM ambassador Jay Flores will deliver an engaging keynote address entitled “It’s Not Magic, It’s Science!”

Flores is the founder of Invent The Change and author of the recently released Engineer Someday! bilingual children’s book. He’s taken his work promoting STEM to the screen as a two time semifinalist on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior and through appearances on Amazon Prime Video’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, PBS’s innovation show Make48, Telemundo's Exatlon and ESPN.

In addition to Flores’ keynote address, the Iowa STEM Summit features a variety of breakout sessions including interactive workshops and panel discussions along with networking opportunities designed to inspire and empower attendees. This year, many sessions will focus on AI to allow the audience to explore the role of artificial intelligence in education, the workforce and everyday life. A new student-track of sessions aims to engage high school and undergraduate-aged students to better prepare future STEM professionals.

Recently, Jay shared what motivates him and gave a sneak peek into what attendees can expect of his keynote address at the Iowa STEM Summit on Oct. 17.

What inspired you to dedicate your career to making STEM exciting and accessible?

I’ve always believed that STEM has the power to change lives, but early on I noticed that too many students didn’t see themselves in these fields. What inspired me was the realization that it’s not a lack of potential holding young people back, it’s often a lack of connection. When students experience STEM in a way that’s exciting, hands-on and relatable to their everyday lives, it opens their eyes to possibilities they never imagined.

Why do you believe demonstrations and experiments are a powerful tool for engaging your audience?

Demonstrations and experiments bring STEM to life. They take abstract concepts and make them tangible, visual and interactive. When people can see, touch and even feel the energy of science and engineering, it becomes more than information on a page. It becomes an experience that sparks curiosity, inspires questions and makes learning memorable.

Without giving too much away, what can attendees expect from your keynote address at the 2025 Iowa STEM Summit?

Attendees can expect an interactive, high-energy experience that combines storytelling with unforgettable demonstrations. My goal is not only to inspire but also to equip educators, students and community leaders with new ways to think about STEM engagement. There will be some surprises along the way, but most importantly, people will walk away with ideas they can put into action right away.

What advice would you give educators seeking to better engage their students or make STEM more relevant, both in and beyond the classroom?

Start with what students care about. When STEM is connected to real-world issues, local communities or even pop culture, it feels less like a subject and more like a tool for solving problems that matter. Create opportunities for hands-on exploration and let students experiment and even fail safely, because that is where true learning happens. And never underestimate the power of showing your own enthusiasm. Passion is contagious.

Why should business and community leaders care about supporting STEM education?

STEM education is not just about preparing students for careers. It is about preparing communities for the future. Businesses and community leaders who invest in STEM are investing in innovation, economic growth and a workforce ready to tackle tomorrow’s challenges. When students see real support from their local leaders, it also reinforces the message that their ideas and talents matter.

The Iowa STEM Summit is open to the public and admission is free of charge, thanks to a generous investment by Microsoft. The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council is offering this exciting networking and learning opportunity at no cost to attendees; however, advanced registration by Oct. 9 is required. A SCHED account is required to register for the summit.

Questions regarding the Iowa STEM Summit can be directed to summit@iowaSTEM.org.

