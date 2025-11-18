Competition for middle school students focuses on civic impact

Calling all Iowa middle school students! The 2026 National Civics Bee is inviting students in grades 6-8 to participate in this year’s lively competition. Social studies educators, administrators and community partners are encouraged to share this opportunity with middle school students.

To officially enter the competition, students must submit a four-paragraph essay on how they would make a difference in their community. Each essay must complete four steps of identifying a challenge within the community, describing action steps for change, finding supportive partnerships and making connections to the values that have shaped our country.

From the submitted essays, students will be selected to compete in local and regional bees. Finalists who advance to the state competition will have opportunities to win $1,000 for first place, $500 for second and $250 for third. The state champion’s school may also receive a $5,000 donation.

Each state champion will receive a paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete with other students from across the country in the National Championship in fall 2026. The student who is named as the national champion will receive a trophy and a $100,000 contribution to their 529 plan. Students who achieve second and third place rankings will also receive $25,000 and $15,000 529 plan contributions, respectively.

By participating in the National Civics Bee, students can strengthen their knowledge of civics and as well as their skills in writing and public speaking. Students will also have opportunities to make connections with students from other states and expand their leadership capabilities.

Past national finalists from Iowa include West Liberty Community School District’s Georgia Clark, who placed in the top 10 during this month’s 2025 competition, and Woodbury Central Community School District’s Michael O’Mara, who placed second in 2024.

The National Civics Bee is an opportunity for students to showcase their ideas for their communities and their knowledge of American history. It aligns with the nation and Governor Kim Reynolds’s planning for America 250, which will celebrate and honor the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States next year.

Essays for the competition will be accepted through Feb. 3, 2026, on the National Civics Bee’s application portal. Full instructions for submitting a student essay can be found in the 2026 Essay Application Guide. All students must have the permission of their parent or guardian to participate.

The 2026 National Civics Bee is sponsored by a partnership led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Questions regarding the National Civic Bee can be directed to civictrust@uschamber.com.