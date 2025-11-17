Department seeks committee members for computer science, data science and AI standards

The Iowa Department of Education is currently seeking individuals to serve on a statewide committee to review and recommend proposed updates for Iowa’s academic standards on computer science and establish standards for data science and artificial intelligence (AI) education. Iowa educators, administrators, business and industry partners, family members and other stakeholders are highly encouraged to apply.

Starting in January 2026, the committee will meet regularly to review and recommend proposed changes to the existing computer science standards and assist with developing standards for data science and AI. This team serves in an advisory capacity to the Department and will convene in a combination of in-person and virtual meetings. The committee meeting dates are listed below. Locations for the upcoming meetings will be released soon.

● Jan 26, 2026

● Feb. 4, 2026

● Feb. 25, 2026

● March 10, 2026

● March 31, 2026

Following the initial review, the proposed standards will be issued for public comment, in order to inform and further refine the potential revisions. After the public comment period has concluded, a second review team will review all public comments and provide additional recommendations for the standards. A final standards proposal is then presented to the State Board of Education for consideration. If adopted, the revised standards for computer science, data science and AI will be recommended for Iowa school districts.

State standards across all subjects are reviewed regularly to ensure the content is current and aligns with best practices. The standards outline what students must learn to be prepared for success as they progress each year and after high school.

The application to serve on the standards committee for computer science, data science and AI is now available. The deadline to apply is Dec. 17.

More information about the standards review process is available on the Department’s About Student Standards webpage. Questions regarding the computer science, data science and AI standards can be directed to Stefanie Rosenberg Wager, administrative consultant, at stefanie.wager@iowa.gov and Michelle Meier, education program consultant, at michelle.meier@iowa.gov.

--

About Iowa’s academic standards: Iowa’s academic standards provide a set of common expectations for school districts across the state while allowing for decisions regarding curriculum and how it is delivered to be made locally. The standards establish what students must learn to be prepared for success after high school. Local schools and educators continue to set and oversee curriculum and instruction decisions.

In addition to computer science, data science and AI, Iowa’s academic standards also cover literacy, mathematics, science, social studies and 21st-century skills, such as financial literacy. They also include recommended standards for fine arts, physical education and health. New science standards were adopted in 2025, and proposed updated social studies standards are currently under review.