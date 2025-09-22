Project Nazare by Onur Kiren Wins Gold in A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Awards

Project Nazare

Onur Kiren's Innovative Sailing Yacht Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of yacht design, has announced Onur Kiren 's "Project Nazare" as a Gold winner in the Yacht and Marine Vessels Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Kiren's innovative sailing yacht design within the competitive yacht industry.Project Nazare's Gold A' Design Award showcases its relevance to current trends and needs in the yacht sector. The design aligns with industry standards by prioritizing performance, elegance, and functionality. Its practical benefits, such as exceptional speed, stability, and versatile guest areas, make it a standout choice for yacht enthusiasts and professionals alike.Kiren's award-winning design merges the power of nature with human ingenuity. Inspired by the giant waves of Nazare, the yacht's sleek gray hull and bold orange accents reflect both the mystery of the Atlantic and the determination of those who challenge the sea. The panoramic glass ceiling and continuous hull windows seamlessly connect the interior with stunning views, while the aft tender garage transforms into a versatile beach club.This recognition from the A' Yacht and Marine Vessels Design Award serves as motivation for Kiren and his team to continue pushing boundaries in yacht design. The award inspires them to further explore innovative materials, sustainable practices, and unique user experiences that redefine luxury and comfort on the water.Interested parties may learn more at:About Onur KirenOnur Kiren is a young yacht designer from Turkey driven by a passion for crafting innovative and timeless vessels that blend aesthetics with functionality. His journey in yacht design has been marked by a commitment to pushing boundaries, exploring new materials, and embracing sustainable practices. Kiren aims to redefine the standards of luxury and comfort on the water, creating unique experiences for those who seek more than just a voyage.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, sustainability, comfort, safety, and aesthetic appeal in the Yacht and Marine Vessels Design category. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, focusing on criteria such as technology integration, ergonomics, space optimization, structural integrity, and environmental impact. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, inspiring further advancements in yacht design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008. It recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries, with the ultimate aim of creating a better world through the power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://yachtdesignawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.