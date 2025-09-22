The 25th Annual International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) Heads to Providence, Rhode Island this Fall

IRDC 2025: Redefining Retail, Together!

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visual Merchandising & Store Design magazine (VMSD) will host its 25th annual International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) this October 22 – 23 in Providence, Rhode Island at the Omni Providence Downtown Hotel. This year marks a celebratory anniversary year for the store design and visual merchandising communities’ premier educational and networking event.“We’re excited to host IRDC’s 25th anniversary year in Providence, Rhode Island, a city known as the ‘Creative Capital’ and recognized for its legendary architecture and thriving art community. For the IRDC audience, it’s a perfect match!” shared Murray Kasmenn, Group Brand Director/Publisher of VMSD and IRDC Co-Chair. “Additionally, the East Coast region is a mecca for retail design professionals, making this year’s IRDC an easy train commute for many.”The annual conference brings together leading retail design and visual merchandising professionals for two full days of education, networking and design dialogue centered around new best practices, emerging trends and fresh strategies for engaging shoppers, maximizing resources and redefining the retail experience.2025 program highlights include:- Offsite Opening Welcome Reception at WaterFire, Providence’s iconic riverside art installation. Attendees will gather to kick off the start of IRDC with an open bar, networking, and the magical backdrop of fire-lit waterways.- A timely, dynamic education program featuring a mix of daily keynote presentations, panel discussions, interactive workshops and breakout sessions.- The brand new Offsite Disruptive Mystery Experience. Attendees will step outside the traditional conference setting and into an undisclosed offsite experience where they will challenge conventional thinking with unexpected spaces, bold ideas, and interactive moments that will spark creativity and fresh perspectives.- Full Audience Roundtable Discussions: The entire audience will jump in on collaborative conversations. Attendees will choose from six focused topics such as in-store experience, brand and marketing activation, innovation and the future of retail. Actionable data will be shared with attendees so they can bring back the session findings to their colleagues.- The 19th annual Iron Merchant Challenge & Reception co-hosted with ZenGenius, Inc. During this interactive networking event, six teams are given a theme, a hodgepodge of materials, a secret ingredient and 60 minutes to conceive and create a winning visual merchandising display.- A Closing Networking Reception at Moonshine Alley where attendees will gather to celebrate 25 years of IRDC and close out the conference with drinks, appetizers and plenty of relaxed networking.“This year’s educational content at IRDC is all about experience,” says VMSD Editor-in-Chief and IRDC Co-Chair, Carly Hagedon. “We really leaned into our new tagline — Redefining Retail. Together — and are striving to define what experience really means to customers, retailers and designers alike. From workshops focusing on sensory inclusion to a panel of influencers sharing their journeys, this year’s sessions are unlike any we’ve showcased before.”Agenda & Session Details: https://irdconline.com/agenda Register Now: https://irdconline.com/registration-and-pricing Sponsorship Info: https://irdconline.com/become-a-sponsor ABOUT VMSD MAGAZINESince 1897, VMSD has provided retail professionals with the most up-to-date, innovative retail design ideas, visual presentations, new products, merchandising strategies, and industry news and events. Founded by the American author L. Frank Baum, VMSD celebrates the art and science of retail design, and draws on more than 120-plus years of history to serve the market, delivering information and inspiration straight from high-level executives who drive this industry. VMSD also hosts the annual International Retail Design Conference (IRDC), a premier educational and networking event for the store design and visual merchandising community, drawing hundreds of attendees from the U.S. and abroad. Learn more at www.vmsd.com ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL RETAIL DESIGN CONFERENCE (IRDC)Presented annually by Visual Merchandising Store Design (VMSD) magazine, this one-of-a-kind conference comprises two full days of education and design dialogue centered on the new best practices, emerging opportunities and fresh strategies for engaging shoppers, maximizing resources, and rethinking the retail experience. IRDC is recognized as the premier educational and networking event for the store design and visual merchandising communities. IRDC 2025 will take place October 22 – 23 in Providence, Rhode Island at the Omni Providence Downtown Hotel. To learn more about the event, visit www.irdconline.com ABOUT SMARTWORK MEDIASmartWork Media is dedicated to the idea that business media should strive to inform, excite, and inspire business readers, and that a good business magazine can (and should) have the energy and compulsive readability of a top consumer publication. The company publishes INSTORE, INVISION, PETS+, VMSD, Signs of the Times, Big Picture and Screen Printing, as well as their respective websites and events — The INSTORE Jewelry Show, the International Retail Design Conference (IRDC), Shop! MarketPlace and the Garden Center Show. Learn more at smartworkmedia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.