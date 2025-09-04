INSTORE Jewelry Show 2025 Session Spotlights Secrets From America’s Coolest Stores

The INSTORE Jewelry Show: Your Holiday Preparations, All Wrapped Up Alysa Teichman_2025 Cool Store Winner Tammy Kohl _ 2025 Cool Store Winner

INSTORE's Big Cool Store and Small Cool Store winners unpack the smart strategies that make their stores shine.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The INSTORE Jewelry Show is proud to present a special conference session on Sunday, Sept. 28 that brings the winners of two of the jewelry industry’s most coveted awards directly to the stage."Secrets of America’s Coolest Stores" will feature Alysa Teichman of Ylang 23 (1st Place, Big Cool 2025) and Tammy Kohl of Takohl Custom Jewelry (1st Place, Small Cool 2025) in conversation with INSTORE Editor-in-Chief, Trace Shelton.For two decades, INSTORE’s America’s Coolest Stores contest has highlighted the jewelers who set new standards for originality, customer experience, and retail success. This session gives attendees a rare opportunity to hear firsthand from the 2025 winners about how they built unique brands, inspired loyal followings, and redefined what it means to be a jewelry retailer today.“Every jeweler wants to know the secret sauce of a Coolest Store,” Shelton says. “The truth is, it’s a mix of bold thinking, smart execution, and a willingness to break the mold. Alysa and Tammy embody all of that. Hearing from the winners in their own words is inspiring because it proves that creativity and customer connection still drive success in our industry.”If you want to make your store unforgettable, this session is the place to start.Agenda & Session Details: theinstoreshow.com/agendaRegister Now: theinstoreshow.com/registrationExhibitor Info: theinstoreshow.com/exhibiting-opportunitiesABOUT THE INSTORE JEWELRY SHOW 2025:The INSTORE Jewelry Show is the only trade show and buying experience for independent fine jewelry professionals in the Midwest market. Presented by INSTORE magazine, this event offers a unique platform for buying, networking, learning, and discovering the latest industry trends and product offerings. Now with a holiday twist, this year’s event will be the only show you need to attend to get your store stocked and ready ahead of the busy holiday retail season. Join us in Rosemont, IL, from September 28-29, 2025, for an unforgettable jewelry industry event.ABOUT SMARTWORK MEDIA:SmartWork Media is dedicated to the idea that business media should strive to inform, excite and inspire business readers, and that a good business magazine can (and should) have the energy and compulsive readability of a top consumer publication. The company publishes INSTORE, INVISION, PETS+, VMSD, Signs of the Times, Big Picture and Screen Printing, as well as their respective websites and events — The INSTORE Jewelry Show, IRDC, Shop! MarketPlace and the Garden Center Show. Learn more at smartworkmedia.com.

