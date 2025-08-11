INSTORE Jewelry Show Panel Shares Real-World Strategies That Turn Likes Into Sales

INSTORE Jewelry Show 2025 Drive Holiday Traffic with Social Media

Discover How to Drive Holiday Traffic via Social Media at The INSTORE Jewelry Show this September.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- If your store’s social posts aren’t getting the Likes you hoped for, it might be time to reboot your strategy—just in time for the holiday rush. This fall, the INSTORE Jewelry Show will host a lively and insight-packed panel titled “How to Drive Holiday Traffic via Social Media” on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 2:30–3:20 PM, as part of the event’s free Pre-Show Conference Day.This no-fluff, retailer-led conversation features three social-savvy panelists who know how to turn posts into profits:• Dianna Rae High, Owner of Dianna Rae Jewelry (Lafayette, LA)• Viviana Langhoff, Owner of Adornment + Theory (Chicago, IL)• Zach Emigh, Jeweler and Content Creator, Emigh Jewelry Company (Butler, PA)From Instagram Reels to Facebook ads to TikToks that actually sell, this session will cover what’s working now in social—and how retailers can apply those tactics quickly and affordably in their own stores. Panelists will also share real-world wins (and a few flops), giving attendees practical, tested ways to boost holiday traffic without burning out.“This panel is the perfect combination of smart strategy and relatable real talk,” said Trace Shelton, Editor-in-Chief of INSTORE magazine. “You’ll hear from jewelers who are doing this every day—and seeing results that matter at the register.”Matthijs Braakman, CEO and Publisher of SmartWork Media, added, “These are the kinds of sessions we love offering: they’re peer-driven, proven-effective, and timed perfectly to give retailers a competitive edge this holiday season.”More Reasons to Attend the 2025 INSTORE Jewelry ShowThe INSTORE Jewelry Show runs September 27–29, 2025, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL, and is the go-to event for jewelry retailers gearing up for holiday success. New this year, the Saturday Pre-Show Conference is free, offering a full day of education without additional cost—including hands-on workshops, expert panels, and marketing strategy sessions.On top of powerful learning opportunities like this social media panel, attendees can explore a curated show floor of best-sellers and seasonal launches, join a holiday display design contest, and take part in lively networking events—all within walking distance of the Parkway Bank Park Entertainment District.If your Q4 plan includes more foot traffic, better content, and bigger sales, The INSTORE Jewelry Show is where to start.🔗 Agenda & Session Details: https://theinstoreshow.com/agenda 🔗 Register Now: https://theinstoreshow.com/registration 🔗 Exhibitor Info: https://theinstoreshow.com/exhibiting-opportunities ABOUT THE INSTORE JEWELRY SHOW 2025:The INSTORE Jewelry Show is the only trade show and buying experience for independent fine jewelry professionals in the Midwest market. Presented by INSTORE magazine, this event offers a unique platform for buying, networking, learning, and discovering the latest industry trends and product offerings. Now with a holiday twist, this year’s event will be the only show you need to attend to get your store stocked and ready ahead of the busy holiday retail season. Join us in Rosemont, IL, from September 28-29, 2025, for an unforgettable jewelry industry event.ABOUT SMARTWORK MEDIA:SmartWork Media is dedicated to the idea that business media should strive to inform, excite and inspire business readers, and that a good business magazine can (and should) have the energy and compulsive readability of a top consumer publication. The company publishes INSTORE, INVISION, PETS+, VMSD, Signs of the Times, Big Picture and Screen Printing, as well as their respective websites and events — The INSTORE Jewelry Show, IRDC, Shop! MarketPlace and the Garden Center Show. Learn more at smartworkmedia.com.

INSTORE Jewelry Show 2025 Promo Video

