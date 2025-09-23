Attorneys at DuPage County Law Firm Recognized With Best Lawyers Awards

Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices - Best Lawyers 2026

LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices is proud to share that both of the firm’s partners have been named as Best Lawyers for 2026. Attorneys Steven Mevorah and Bradley Giglio earned this honor, which, along with widespread recognition from clients and peers, demonstrates the excellent representation they provide for the firm’s clients.

Attorney Steven Mevorah received the Best Lawyers award in recognition of his successes in family law cases and personal injury cases on behalf of plaintiffs. He opened the doors to his practice in 1979, and over the following decades, he has helped numerous clients resolve legal issues through careful negotiation and litigation. His personal philosophy when practicing law is to prepare extensively for every case so that he can work toward the best possible outcome for each client.

Attorney Bradley Giglio received the Best Lawyers award in recognition of his excellence in practicing family law. This is the third year in a row that attorney Bradley Giglio has received this award. With over 20 years of proven trial experience, Attorney Giglio has helped clients in many divorce cases, as well as sensitive matters like securing orders of protection to address domestic violence. In every case he handles, he takes the time to understand the client’s situation so that he can better advocate for their needs.

The attorneys at Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices are equipped to handle a wide variety of legal concerns. The firm has received more than 100 5-star reviews across the web, with clients praising the firm’s thoughtful guidance and unwavering support.

Best Lawyers is a reputable publication that highlights attorneys and law firms based on thorough peer evaluation. The Best Lawyers award recognizes attorneys with a proven history of excellence in their respective practice areas.

About Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices

At Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices, we provide quality legal counsel and representation in matters related to family law, personal injury, criminal defense, immigration law, and more. Our lawyers have over 175 years of combined experience, which allows us to draw on a deep well of legal knowledge to assist our clients in resolving their legal issues.

We are available for free consultations at 630-932-9100. For more information about Mevorah & Giglio Law Offices, visit our website at https://www.mevorahlaw.com/.

