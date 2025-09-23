Peacock, Kidoodle.TV, YouTube Kids, and More to Stream New HD Version of Original Spookley the Square Pumpkin Movie

Halloween Classic Also Hits the Big Screen at Movie Theaters Around the Country, Plus, Five Brand New Videos for Halloween

WILTON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, fans can look forward to the best #SpookleySeason yet. Holiday Hill Farm today announced that the classic Spookley the Square Pumpkin ( www.spookley.com ) Halloween movie will now be available in a high definition (HD) 16:9 widescreen format on streaming platforms and movie theaters nationwide. The family-friendly, digitally remastered animated musical film has become a Halloween staple and is available on more platforms than ever before, delighting longtime fans and new audiences. In addition to returning to Netflix, the Spookley movie will be available on:• Peacock—for the first time throughout October• Kidoodle.TV• YouTube Kids—as featured Halloween content• Happy Kids• Roku• Pluto TV• More platforms to be announcedFans will also have the opportunity to experience the charming film at movie theaters around the country, giving kids a unique way to embrace the Halloween season.Based on the book “The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin,” the classic Halloween film released in 2004 has become a Halloween tradition, captivating families with its timeless story of a little square pumpkin who is different from all the other pumpkins in the patch, and learns that it’s OK to be different. That simple metaphor has given the character a lasting place as a symbol of kindness, acceptance, and celebrating differences—especially around October, which is both National Bullying Prevention Month and Spookley’s peak season.The beloved little square heartwarming hero of Halloween will also be featured in five brand new Spookley shorts. These videos will round out “Spookley’s 13 Days of Halloween,” which launched last year with the first eight one-minute videos. All 13 will air on Spookley’s official YouTube channel throughout October. New titles include “Web Design,” “Un-Haunted House,” and more.“We are excited to release this HD film for Spookley fans to experience the warmth, charm, and spirited fun of the original Spookley movie,” said Aaron Burakoff, Principal at Holiday Hill Farm. “His messages of kindness and acceptance have become a special part of Halloween for so many, and this film helped to start it all.”Schools, libraries, and parenting groups often use Spookley’s storybooks, videos, and activities during #SpookleySeason as teaching tools around kindness, empathy, and inclusion. Influential beyond entertainment, Spookley has become part of classrooms’ seasonal programming. From books and animated specials, albums to stage shows and even corn mazes across the U.S. (more than 200 farms, pumpkin patches, theme parks, and resorts theme their fall attractions around him), Spookley is woven into the seasonal fabric in a way few characters are.For more information, visit www.spookley.com and follow @spookleythesquarepumpkin on Instagram and @Spookley on Facebook ; #spookleyseason, #spookleythesquarepumpkin.Note to media: Assets are available to view and download here. About Spookley the Square Pumpkin (Spookley)Spookley lives on Holiday Hill Farm, a world of storytelling magic where "Every Day is a Holiday” and where Spookley and his friends celebrate what makes every day – and every one – special throughout the entire year. Spookley was born one Halloween night years ago, when Joe Troiano’s young son asked for a non-scary bedtime story about pumpkins. Troiano is the award-winning author, script writer, lyricist and producer behind all of the Spookley the Square Pumpkin and Holiday Hill Farm books, movies, songs and stage shows. Spookley is the “Official Spokes-Pumpkin” for PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center and National Bullying Prevention Month (October).###

