Zense by Louis Wai Yin Hung Wins Gold in A' Furniture Design Awards

Innovative Table Chair Set Recognized for Exceptional Design and Craftsmanship

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of furniture design, has announced Louis Wai Yin Hung as a Gold winner for the innovative work titled "Zense" in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Zense within the furniture industry, positioning it as a remarkable example of exceptional design and craftsmanship.Zense's recognition by the A' Furniture Design Award is not only a testament to the designer's skill and vision but also a reflection of the design's relevance to current trends and needs within the industry. The transformative table chair set aligns with the growing demand for multifunctional, space-saving furniture that enhances user experiences without compromising on aesthetics or quality.What sets Zense apart is its unique fusion of traditional Chinese craftsmanship with contemporary functionality. The design takes the process of transformation into a ritualistic act, engaging the user's senses as it seamlessly shifts between a calligraphy surface and a tea ceremony platform. Handcrafted by master artisans using upcycled timber and traditional joinery techniques, Zense pushes the boundaries of wood's structural limits, achieving an impossibly slender yet perfectly balanced form without relying on metal fasteners.This recognition by the A' Furniture Design Award serves as a motivation for Louis Wai Yin Hung and the team at Iterative Studio to continue exploring the intersection of cultural heritage, sensory engagement, and innovative design. The award not only validates the studio's approach but also inspires future projects that push the boundaries of furniture design while honoring traditional craftsmanship.Interested parties may learn more about Zense and its designer at:About Louis Wai Yin HungLouis Hung Wai Yin is a Hong Kong-based architect, researcher, and educator operating at the nexus of spatial design and socio-cultural discourse. Hung's award-winning works span across all scales - from architecture, interior, to installation and furniture - recognised and showcased internationally across Asia and Europe, including Milan, Belgium, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen etc. As an educator, Hung has shaped architectural discourse globally—from the University of Hong Kong (HKU) to the Oslo School of Architecture and Design (AHO), and currently at the University of Plymouth (UoP) and Hong Kong Design Institute (HKDI), where he brings his beliefs into his pedagogy to cultivate the next generation.About Iterative StudioFounded by architect and educator Louis Hung Wai Yin, Iterative Studio is a design practice that constructs spatial dialogues where cultural narratives unfold across all scales—from architectural design, interior interventions, installations, furniture, to product design. The research-driven approach of the studio's award-winning work bridges academia and practice, engaging the spirit, the mind, and the body. At the same time, it serves as a discourse to interrogate how socio-cultural narratives can be reimagined and spatially experienced through material form, with three principles: buildings as cultural palimpsests, objects as memory, and spaces as communal narratives.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award is a highly regarded recognition granted to designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, skill, and impact within their respective categories. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert jury members evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. These criteria encompass various aspects such as innovative use of materials, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality, durability, sustainability, originality, production efficiency, and market potential. Receiving the Golden A' Design Award signifies a design's outstanding quality and its potential to shape future trends and advance the industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design across various industries since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the award welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be celebrated for their exceptional design capabilities. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://designawardfurniture.com

