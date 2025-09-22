Uttar Pradesh Tourism to Showcase Cultural, Spiritual & Experiential Offerings at IFTM Top Resa 2025

UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Taj Mahal, Agra Kannauj boasts a centuries-old legacy of perfumery and rich cultural heritage The ancient art of making natural, alcohol-free perfumes using the traditional deg-bhapka distillation technique Reclining Statue of Buddha Kushinagar Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi

Participation at IFTM Top Resa 2025 reflects state’s vision of positioning itself as a leading global tourism destination

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Uttar Pradesh is a timeless confluence of culture, spirituality and heritage – Minister Shri Jaiveer Singh- Participation at IFTM Top Resa 2025 reflects state’s vision of positioning itself as a leading global tourism destination- Stall to spotlight sacred circuits, heritage, festivals and the unique perfume traditions of KannaujUttar Pradesh stands as the confluence of India’s spiritual heritage, a land where ancient traditions intertwine with modern progress. Revered as the birthplace of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna, home to the sacred Jyotirlinga Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and the holy confluence of rivers at Prayagraj, the state embodies the diverse spiritual tapestry and rich historical legacy that defines India. From the iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Taj Mahal in Agra, to the transformative Buddhist Circuit and the eternal ghats of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh offers travelers a profound journey into the soul of India.As part of its vision to position itself as a premier global destination, Uttar Pradesh Tourism will participate in the International & French Travel Market (IFTM) Top Resa 2025, scheduled at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Hall 1, France, from 23 to 25 September 2025. The state will showcase its diversity through a dedicated stall.Uttar Pradesh Tourism stall will highlight its diverse tourism offeringsThe Uttar Pradesh stall will present a rich tapestry of experiences, ranging from sacred and spiritual journeys across Ayodhya, Mathura, Vrindavan and Varanasi, to the transformative Buddhist Circuit tracing the life and teachings of Lord Buddha. Visitors will also witness the magnificence of the state’s heritage monuments and architectural marvels, including the Taj Mahal, alongside an introduction to the unique Perfume Tourism of Kannauj, where the centuries-old deg and bhapka technique of natural fragrance-making continues to thrive. Complementing these highlights, the stall will showcase the vibrant spectrum of arts, cuisine, crafts and cultural festivals that together make Uttar Pradesh a truly diverse and unforgettable destination.Hon’ble Minister of Tourism & Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Jaiveer Singh, said Uttar Pradesh is home to timeless culture and spirituality that continue to inspire travelers across the world. At IFTM Top Resa 2025, we are proud to present the splendor of our state to Europe from the eternal ghats of Varanasi and the sanctity of Ayodhya to the architectural wonders of Agra and the living traditions of perfume-making in Kannauj. France has always admired India’s heritage and artistry, and we see this platform as an opportunity to deepen cultural appreciation, strengthen tourism exchange and welcome more European travelers to discover Uttar Pradesh.Uttar Pradesh – Celebrating Spirituality, Heritage and Living TraditionsThrough its must explore Buddhist circuit, Uttar Pradesh takes visitors on a transformative journey through the life and teachings of Lord Buddha. The state is also home to some of India’s most iconic cultural treasures from Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Lucknow and the eternal ghats of Varanasi, to the grandeur of the Taj Mahal. With globally renowned festivals such as Dev Deepawali, Mahakumbh, Taj Mahotsav and Rangotsav, Uttar Pradesh celebrates its living traditions while offering unique experiences to global travelers.Well-connected through international airports at Delhi and Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh is both accessible and diverse — an unmissable destination for international explorers seeking history, spirituality and authentic cultural experiences.

U.P. is the place and it’s worth saying - U.P. Nahi Dekha Toh India Nahi Dekha! #UttarPradesh

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.