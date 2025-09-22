Madhya Pradesh Tourism Showcases Heritage, Wilderness, and Culture on the Global Stage at IFTM Top Resa 2025

Khajuraho Group of Monuments - A UNESCO World Heritage Site A prehistoric refuge still echoing stories from thousands of years ago. Sanchi Stupa - a UNESCO World Heritage Site Thunderous Splendor of Dhuandhar Waterfalls – Jabalpur Bandhavgarh National Park known for Royal Bengal Tigers

With interactive exhibits and curated experiences, Madhya Pradesh seeks to inspire travelers and foster global partnerships at IFTM Top Resa in Paris.

BHOPAL , MADHYA PRADESH , INDIA, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism is set to participate in IFTM Top Resa 2025, one of the world’s leading travel and tourism exhibitions, taking place in Paris from 23rd to 25th September 2025 at Porte de Versailles – Hall 1, Stand No. C008. Through its presence, the state aims to enhance global outreach by positioning itself as an offbeat, multi-specialty destination of choice for travelers seeking a unique blend of heritage, wilderness, spirituality, and cultural vibrancy.The Madhya Pradesh pavilion will serve as a gateway into the state’s diverse tourism offerings—curated to transport visitors across its storied forts, sacred trails, rich biodiversity, and vibrant tribal traditions. Highlights will feature the architectural grandeur of Gwalior Fort, the romantic heritage of Orchha, and the poetic ruins of Mandu, alongside the natural splendor of Bhedaghat’s marble cliffs, the Satpura ranges, and Panna National Park. Spiritual destinations such as Amarkantak, Chitrakoot, and Burhanpur will further illustrate the depth of the state’s religious and cultural heritage.Aligned with Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to responsible tourism and community development, the pavilion will emphasize low-impact, authentic travel experiences through digital storytelling, interactive displays, and curated itineraries. Visitors can explore offerings such as river tourism, adventure circuits, rural homestays, heritage walks, and culinary journeys, resonating with global demand for sustainable and meaningful travel.To strengthen industry ties, the pavilion will also host B2B meetings, virtual cultural showcases, and networking sessions, enabling Madhya Pradesh Tourism to engage with international tour operators, travel agencies, media, and tourism boards. These interactions will open new avenues for collaboration and co-creation of high-value tourism experiences.With dynamic exhibits, strategic dialogue, and a progressive vision, Madhya Pradesh is set to captivate the global tourism community—not only through its destinations but also through its inclusive and forward-looking approach to tourism development. A kaleidoscope of rich cultural experiences, the state continues to redefine Indian tourism by placing heritage, environment, and community at the heart of its vision.

The Ancient Marvels of #madhyapradesh | #ajabgajabmp | MP Tourism

