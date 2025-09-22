MACAU, September 22 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on Super Typhoon Ragasa

Update Time: 2025-09-22 11:20

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 September 22nd, at 15:00 Will be issued Typhoon Signal No.3 September 23rd, between midnight and early morning High Typhoon Signal No.8 September 23rd, between afternoon and evening High

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.