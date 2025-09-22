CTT promotes MACAO 2026 in Korea

MACAU, September 22 - To further promote the upcoming “Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition” (MACAO 2026), representatives from the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) attended the Philakorea 2025 World Stamp Exhibition, taking place in Seoul, Korea, from September 17 to 21. On the sidelines of the event, CTT held a reception dedicated to MACAO 2026 on September 20. At this reception, Director Lau Wai Meng presented the ongoing preparations and the highlights of the forthcoming exhibition to a group of guests, which included representatives of the Fédération Internationale de Philatélie (FIP), the Federation of Inter-Asian Philately (FIAP), the Postal Administrations, and several philatelic societies and associations, as well as philatelic dealers, exhibitors, jurors, and commissioners. The presentation showcased the enthusiasm and distinctive character of Macao’s cultural heritage.

In the opening remarks, Director Lau Wai Meng stated that preparatory work for MACAO 2026 has progressed smoothly with the support and guidance of the FIP, FIAP, State Post Bureau of the People’s Republic of China, and China Post Group and is being executed according to the planned timeline. The Director also mentioned that Commissioner applications and booth requests have already been received from various countries and regions, clearly demonstrating the global philatelic community’s confidence in Macao. In addition to the competition exhibit class, the MACAO 2026 will also feature two carefully curated thematic zones: “Treasure Gallery” and Macao Stamp Conner of Arts. By presenting world‑class rare stamps through numerous printing techniques, the public will be able to immerse themselves in the history and culture of philately. Simultaneously, the Macao Stamp Conner of Arts will specifically showcase design drafts, original artworks and era‑specific stamps from Macao’s history, which will portray local stories and promote the city’s multicultural and integrated cultural image, thus making the most of the postage stamps as Macao’s “business card”.

Director Lau also revealed that, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the FIP in 2026, celebratory events will be added during the exhibition. Additionally, the 21st International Competition Class for Issuing Postal Authorities of UPU Member Countries and Territories will be held, with participation from postal services of various countries.

In addition, the delegation also included the Head of the Commercial Department and the Head of the Philately Division. Meanwhile, CTT will spare no effort in preparing for MACAO 2026, ensuring it emerges as a diverse international philatelic event that strengthens global philatelic exchanges and cooperation while promoting the heritage and innovation of philatelic culture.