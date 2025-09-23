Chaiz and Express Service Protection Partner to Simplify the Vehicle Protection Process

Chaiz and Express Service Protection Partner Up

Chaiz partners with Express Service Protection to give U.S. drivers more choices for online vehicle protection

We’re excited about working with Chaiz because we see a shared commitment to transparency, innovation, and putting customers first.” — Todd Kanney, VP of Sales at Express Service Protection

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chaiz , the first online marketplace for Vehicle Service Contracts (often referred to as extended car warranties), has announced a new partnership with Express Service Protection , a BBB Accredited provider with an A rating, known for flexible coverage and a customer-first approach. The partnership expands the choices available to drivers who want to compare and buy extended vehicle protection entirely online.With Express Service Protection now on the Chaiz platform, shoppers can see their plans side-by-side with other vetted providers. Real prices, contract details, and coverage levels are available instantly, all without cold calls, hidden fees, or the sales pressure that has long been common in the industry.“Partnering with Express Service Protection is another important step in expanding the range of reputable providers available on Chaiz,” said Reto Bolliger, Co-Founder and CEO of Chaiz. “We are committed to giving drivers a simple, transparent way to shop for vehicle protection online, and Express Service Protection shares our dedication to customer value and trust.”Express Service Protection is now a Chaiz PartnerTo join the Chaiz Partner Network, providers must complete a certification process that checks licensing, financial stability, claims history, and customer satisfaction. Express Service Protection has completed this process and is now fully integrated into the Chaiz system. Their coverage plans can be quoted instantaneously, paid via secure checkout, and are covered by the Chaiz Promise “We’re excited about working with Chaiz because we see a shared commitment to transparency, innovation, and putting customers first,” said Todd Kanney, Vice President of Sales at Express Service Protection. “Together, we can deliver more value to drivers while simplifying the vehicle protection process.”The partnership supports Chaiz’s growth as a leading online marketplace for extended vehicle protection, giving U.S. drivers more ways to protect their vehicles and their budgets while shopping on their own terms.About ChaizChaiz is reinventing how Americans buy extended car warranties. Chaiz, an online marketplace for vehicle protection, puts drivers back in control by making it simple to evaluate coverage, pricing, and providers all in one location, with no pressure sales tactics.Chaiz, which is top-rated across review platforms, helps customers save money and purchase with confidence by introducing transparency to an industry that has long been dominated by dealers and contact centers. The end result is a better, easier, and more cost-effective solution to secure your vehicle.About Express Service ProtectionExpress Service Protection is a reputable provider of Vehicle Service Contracts, with customizable coverage options that protect drivers from costly repairs. Express Service Protection is the industry's only 100% female-owned provider of Vehicle Service Contracts and provides vehicle owners in the United States with peace of mind by emphasizing openness, dependability, and customer satisfaction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.