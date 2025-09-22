Submit Release
Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on process of finalising an amicable electricity pricing point

Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity and Energy, today met with major players in the ferrochrome and smelter industry to discuss urgent electricity pricing challenges that threaten jobs and the broader economic landscape. The Minister reaffirmed the government’s dedication to alleviating the escalating electricity costs that significantly impact the sector, threatening thousands of jobs.

During this critical meeting, the Minister underscored the dual imperatives of addressing the immediate pressures facing the industry and ensuring long-term pricing stability necessary for sustainable economic growth.

Dr. Ramokgopa assured attendees that he is working diligently with key stakeholders to finalize the electricity pricing point, with updates to be communicated promptly.

The Minister is committed to continue engaging with all key stakeholders and players in the industry.

