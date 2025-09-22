North West Agriculture and Rural Development on 2025 North West Agricultural Show

The much-anticipated North West Agricultural Show 2025 made a triumphant return from Thursday, 18 to Saturday, 20 September, attracting hundreds of passionate farmers, agri-business leaders, and enthusiasts to the vibrant farming town of Vryburg.

Known for its iconic agricultural showcases, the event continues to celebrate excellence in farming, with this year placing a strong emphasis on expanding market access and creating commercial opportunities for smallholder farmers.

Held in partnership with the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality and Naledi Local Municipality, the show put the District Development Model (DDM) into action, highlighting the district’s dedication to agricultural growth, local economic development, and supporting emerging farmers.

Over three action-packed days, the event demonstrated the province’s farming strength through live demonstrations, trade exhibits, and hands-on learning sessions, reinforcing its position as a flagship event on the agricultural calendar.

The show attracted farmers of all levels, young people, and first-time starters eager for exposure and opportunities in the sector. Intense daily master classes provided expert guidance on the latest trends and challenges, while state-of-the-art machinery and exhibitors from across the province and beyond showcased innovations, products, and services that reflected the breadth and dynamism of the industry.

The show also served as an important platform for sector-specific discussions, featuring a focused panel that explored critical topics such as genomics as a tool for livestock selection, effective farm financial management, budgeting, record-keeping and reinvestment strategies, market and value chain opportunities, and the importance of animal traceability. These sessions provided farmers with practical knowledge and expert insights, equipping them to make informed decisions and strengthen their operations.

In addition, the event offered an invaluable platform for smallholder farmers to display their produce, connect with industry leaders, and gain insights into market trends, financial tools, and modern agricultural technologies, making the North West Agricultural Show 2025 an unmissable gathering for anyone involved in agriculture.

Palesa Mbanxa, a rabbit farmer, expressed her excitement at participating in the North West Agricultural Show, describing the experience as both inspiring and rewarding.

She said the event offered a valuable opportunity to showcase her farm, connect with fellow farmers, and gain useful insights. “The support we received from the Department and visitors over the past three days has been overwhelming and it motivates us to continue growing our business and contributing to local agriculture,” Mbanxa stated.

Speaking on behalf of the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality and all its local municipalities, Executive Mayor Cllr Motseokae Maje thanked the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development for its partnership and leadership in making the North West Agricultural Show 2025 a success.

Mayor Maje encouraged local farmers to take full advantage of the show as a platform to develop their skills, access markets, and grow their farming ventures. “This is an event that demonstrates the strength of the region, showcasing the talent, innovation, and resilience of our farmers while highlighting the potential of agriculture to drive economic growth and improve livelihoods,” Maje expressed.

He further emphasised that farming is a key tool in addressing poverty and creating opportunities for communities across the district.

As the North West Agricultural Show 2025 came to a close on Saturday, MEC Sambatha hailed the event as a resounding success. He said the next year’s edition promises to be even bigger and more impactful, featuring an awards element to recognise farmers for excellence, innovation, and outstanding contributions to the sector.

“The North West Agricultural Show 2025 has been a remarkable success, providing our farmers with a platform to showcase their products, share innovations, and connect with new markets. This edition has set a high standard, and we are committed to building on this momentum to make future shows even more impactful and rewarding for our farming communities,” Sambatha expressed.

He also extended his gratitude to all participants, including financial institutions, training organisations, farmers, institutions of higher learning, government departments, state-owned entities, and businesses, who came together to ensure the success of the show.

