Minister Buti Manamela leads Mandela-Sobukwe Leadership Camp pop-up at UJ Island, 26 Sept

Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela, will lead and host the Mandela-Sobukwe Leadership Camp pop-up at UJ Island from 24 to 26 September 2025 in Gauteng.

Launched in 2023, the Mandela-Sobukwe Leadership Camp is an annual initiative dedicated to nurturing leadership among young people, empowering them to shape the future of our nation. This platform equips youth with the skills and resilience to address pressing societal challenges, including gender-based violence, mental health concerns, safety issues, health epidemics, skills shortages, and broader socioeconomic matters.

This month’s Leadership Camp pop-up takes place during Heritage Month, adding a profound layer of meaning to the gathering. In celebrating South Africa’s rich cultural diversity and shared identity, participants will reflect on the values of unity, justice, and equality, reaffirming their role as custodians of the nation’s heritage while shaping its future.

The essence of this Leadership Camp, hosted in collaboration with Higher Health and the University of Johannesburg, is to foster leadership development among the youth.

The camp serves as a platform for young aspiring peer educator leaders from Higher Health and student leaders to converge, discuss innovative ideas, and brainstorm new ways of dealing with challenges that the South African youth are confronted with.

Members of the media are invited to the final day of the Leadership Camp where Minister Manamela will engage with the student leaders, as follows:

Date: Friday, 26 September 2025

Time: 14:00 to 18:00

Venue: UJ Island, Vaal Dam, Gauteng

Kindly RSVP to allow us to arrange your ferry transport to the Island, with Obakeng Dlamini on (061) 056 8537 (WhatsApp).

Enquiries:

Matshepo Seedat

Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 679 9473

@HigherEduSpox

