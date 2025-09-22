Western Cape Agriculture on endorsing global commitments for food security

The Western Cape Government warmly congratulates Minister John Steenhuisen, G20 Agricultural Ministers, and the National Department of Agriculture on the successful conclusion and endorsement of the G20 Food Security Task Force Declaration under South Africa’s G20 Presidency.

This historic declaration, inspired by the African philosophy of Ubuntu—“I am because you are”—marks a significant milestone in the global effort to build resilient and sustainable food systems. It demonstrates a powerful commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind in the fight against hunger and malnutrition.

Minister Meyer commends Minister Steenhuisen and his G20 counterparts for their leadership and collaborative spirit. “This declaration is a testament to the power of partnership and shared responsibility. By prioritising interdependence, dignity, and solidarity, the G20 has set a new standard for global cooperation on food security,” said Dr Meyer.

Key priorities highlighted in the declaration include:

Combating food price volatility and persistent food inflation, which disproportionately affect low-income households;

Investing in climate-smart and resilient agriculture, including drought-tolerant seed, efficient irrigation, and reduced post-harvest losses;

Promoting inclusive, fair, and transparent food systems that strengthen smallholder and family farmers’ access to financing and markets;

Supporting social protection measures, such as school feeding and targeted transfers, to ensure dignity and nutrition for vulnerable communities; and

Advancing sustainable resource use and diversification of diets, including fisheries, pulses, and nutrient-rich foods, while tackling illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

Western Cape agriculture initiatives

The Western Cape is proud to contribute to these global priorities through a range of innovative and impactful programmes:

Food security and nutrition: The Western Cape Department of Agriculture supports over 2 500 household food gardens annually, providing expert advice, soil analysis, production inputs, and infrastructure such as irrigation. Since 2020, more than 16 000 food gardens have been established, supporting community kitchens, schools, and vulnerable households

School feeding and nutrition: Over 457 000 learners at 1 028 schools and 65 000 children at early childhood development facilities benefit from school feeding programmes. The province also supports school food gardens and nutrition education, ensuring children have access to healthy meals and learn to grow their own food.

Climate-smart agriculture: The SmartAgri plan, a partnership between the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning and GreenCape, provides a roadmap for low-carbon, climate-resilient agriculture. This includes supporting smallholder farmers with climate-smart extension services and promoting sustainable farming practices.

Support for smallholders and family farmers: The Agricultural Producer Support and Development Programme offers targeted support to smallholder and subsistence farmers, including access to finance, training, and market opportunities. The Blended Finance Scheme, combining government grants with private sector funding, is a game-changer for smallholder and family farmers in the province.

Economic growth and job creation: Agriculture and agri-processing support over 300,000 jobs in the Western Cape, contributing significantly to the provincial economy and rural livelihoods.

“As these commitments are elevated to the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg this November, I am confident that Africa’s priorities and perspectives will remain at the heart of the global agenda,” Dr Meyer added.

