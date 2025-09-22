Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi launches implementation of 2025-26 Provincial Integrated Public Service Month Framework, 23 Sept
As the country marks the Integrated Public Service Month, the North West Provincial Government will reaffirm its commitment to building a professional, ethical and citizen-centred public service by launching the Implementation of 2025-26 Integrated Public Service Month Framework.
The launch, which will be led by Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, accompanied by the Public Service Commissioner and the Acting Director General for Department of Public Service and Administration, will be held at Mahikeng Hotel School on Tuesday, 23 September 2025 under the theme “ Professionalising the Public Service to Build Trust and Restore Confidence in Government ”.
The primary objective of the launch is to, among others, revitalise and enhance institutionalisation of Batho Pele Norms and Standards and increase awareness on the Public Sector Charter. The provincial government has identified several programmes which will be implemented until the end of the current financial year as part of the 2025-26 Integrated Public Service Month programme.
The launch, which will be arranged as a conference, will be attended by senior government officials, including provincial Heads of Departments, Chief Directors for Corporate Services, Batho Pele Coordinators and Thuntsha Lerole Coordinators.
Members of the media are invited to attend the Launch of Implementation of 2025-26 Provincial Integrated Public Service Month Framework scheduled as follows:-
Date: Tuesday, 23 September 2025
Venue: Mahikeng Hotel School
Time: 09h00
For confirmation of attendance, contact Kelebogile Modiselle on KModiselle@nwpg.gov.za
For enquiries, contact
Sello Tatai
Spokesperson to the Premier
North West Provincial Government
Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842
E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za
Brian Setswambung
Provincial Head of Communication
Office of the Premier
North West Provincial Government
Cell: 076 012 4501
E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
