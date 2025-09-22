Karnataka Tourism establishes its presence at TTF Hyderabad 2025 with its diverse offerings

Karnataka Tourism Stall at TTF Hyderabad 2025 Karnataka Tourism Stall Inaugural at TTF Hyderabad 2025 B2B Meetings at the Karnataka Tourism Stall at TTF Hyderabad 2025 Karnataka Tourism won The Excellence Award for the Best Decoration at the Event

From world heritage monuments to wellness retreats, Karnataka’s showcase at TTF Hyderabad 2025 captivated visitors and strengthened trade partnerships.

BENGALURU , KARNATAKA , INDIA, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karnataka Tourism made a strong impression at the recently concluded Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF) Hyderabad 2025, held on 19th and 20th September 2025 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). The event saw enthusiastic participation from the travel trade, industry professionals, and visitors. The Karnataka Pavilion showcased the state as a destination that seamlessly blends heritage, adventure, spirituality, and modern experiences, reaffirming its status as one of India’s most versatile travel destinations.In recognition of its creative and visually engaging presentation, Karnataka Tourism was honored with the Excellence Award for Best Decoration at TTF Hyderabad 2025. The award highlighted the pavilion’s aesthetic appeal, interactive elements, and the thoughtful portrayal of Karnataka’s diverse tourism offerings.The Karnataka Tourism Stall was inaugurated by Mr. Jupally Krishna Rao, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism, Culture and Archaeology, Government of Telangana, and Ms. Valluru Kranthi, IAS, Managing Director, Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Limited, in the presence of senior officials and dignitaries from the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, as well as key stakeholders from the tourism sector.The delegation showcased Karnataka’s extensive tourism portfolio—ranging from UNESCO World Heritage Sites and eco-tourism hubs to pristine beaches, coffee estates, and wildlife sanctuaries.The pavilion attracted strong interest from tour operators, travel agents, and trade professionals, who explored Karnataka’s cultural, spiritual, and natural offerings. Presentations featured the architectural grandeur of Lakkundi’s temples in Gadag, the iconic Stone Chariot of Hampi, and the spiritual serenity of Baba Budan Giri in Chikkamagaluru. Adventure and coastal experiences such as surfing at Om Beach and the scenic beauty of the Sharavathi River were also highlighted, along with the vibrant celebration of Mysuru’s Dussehra procession.Visitors were introduced to Karnataka’s rich culinary heritage, including Mysore Pak, filter coffee, and the iconic masala dosa. For wildlife and nature enthusiasts, destinations like Nagarahole National Park and the Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary were featured prominently, while the luxurious Golden Chariot train showcased how heritage and modern comfort co-exist in the state’s tourism landscape.TTF Hyderabad served as a strategic platform for Karnataka Tourism to strengthen trade engagement and promote sustainable, community-based tourism. The delegation conducted multiple B2B meetings and explored collaborations with travel agents and tour operators, while also promoting specialized segments such as culinary trails, adventure tourism, luxury rail journeys, and festival tourism.The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh markets remain key focus areas for Karnataka Tourism. The overwhelming response received at the event has reinforced the state’s appeal as a year-round destination catering to a wide range of travelers.With its award-winning pavilion, interactive displays, engaging presentations, and authentic storytelling, Karnataka Tourism’s participation at TTF Hyderabad 2025 not only enhanced its visibility in the domestic market but also paved the way for increased tourist footfall, stronger industry partnerships, and long-term growth in the Indian tourism landscape.

Discover Karnataka World I Adventure I Heritage I Nature I Karnataka Tourism

