Minister Maropene Ramokgopa launches South Africa’s Geospatial Information Management Strategy to enhance planning and data-driven decision making

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Hon. Maropene Ramokgopa, today officially launched the Geospatial Information Management Strategy (GIMS) in Pretoria.

The Strategy marks a decisive step towards building a spatially intelligent state that puts people, communities, and places at the centre of development. It provides government with a framework and practical tool to transform how policies are planned, implemented, and monitored across the country.

“Today, we are not simply unveiling another government document. We are taking a decisive step towards building a spatially intelligent state, which puts people, communities, and places at the very centre of development,” said Minister Ramokgopa.

GIMS aligns directly with the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030, the Medium-Term Development Plan (2024–2029), the National Spatial Development Framework (NSDF), and the District Development Model (DDM). By bringing these frameworks together into a single system, GIMS creates a unified picture of South Africa’s development trajectory, strengthening planning, resource allocation, and accountability.

With GIMS, government departments will be able to:

Identify infrastructure gaps and poverty concentrations in real time.

Target resources where they are most urgently needed.

Track change at district and municipal levels, improving transparency and accountability.

Embrace innovation through big data, satellite imagery, and 4IR technologies.

Minister Ramokgopa emphasised that the success of GIMS depends on collaboration across sectors — from government and academia to civil society, business, and active citizens. “When we plan with precision, we govern with impact. When we govern with impact, we restore trust,” she added.

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation calls on all stakeholders to embrace GIMS as a shared national resource to strengthen evidence-based planning, foster inclusive growth, and ensure better service delivery for all South Africans.

To access the GIMS click here: https://online.fliphtml5.com/xdpr/rrib/



