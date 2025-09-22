President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in New York for the UNGA80 High Level Segment

His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in New York in the United States of America to lead a South African delegation during High-Level Segment of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80)

The high-level segment will take place from 23 to 29 September 2025 under the theme “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights,” coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the UN Charter.

The President will on Monday, 22 September 2025 participate in a Two-State Solution High-Level Meeting convened and co-chaired by His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron of France and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HRH, Faisal bin Al Saud. The meeting will reaffirm international commitments to the two-state solution and seek to mobilize support for its implementation.

In championing robust multilateralism, peaceful resolution of conflicts, and the unwavering protection of human rights for all, the President will address the General Debate on Tuesday, 23 September 2025. He will also carry a message from the Global South, amplified by South Africa’s current role as Chair of the G20.

These segments provides an opportunity for the President to engage on urgent international issues, including the ongoing genocide in Gaza, conflicts in Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo and the war in Ukraine, and other geopolitical tensions. South Africa will leverage its proven reputation as a trusted mediator to build bridges between opposing sides and advocate for dialogue over discord.

On Wednesday 24 September 2025, President Ramaphosa will also participate in the Biennial Summit for Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient Global Economy, convened and chaired by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

The forum provides an opportunity for leaders to assess progress, and advance practical solutions to mobilise global resources and strengthen global economic governance in support of the UN 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Building on its G20 mandate to shape global economic solutions, South Africa will argue forcefully for a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient global economy. The delegation will spotlight the disproportionate impact of current global challenges on developing nations and push for enhanced international cooperation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

In his capacity as the Chair of the Global Leaders Network on Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health, President Ramaphosa will convene a high-level meeting on Recommitting to Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health and Rights: A call to action for Peace, Security and Sustainable Development. The meeting will be co-chaired by His Excellency Boko Duma of the Republic of Botswana and Rt. Hon. Ms Helen Clark, Former Prime Minister of New Zealand and Board Chair of Partnerships for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH).

The High-Level meeting presents a powerful opportunity for global advocacy, agenda setting, and cross-sectoral engagement at the highest level of Heads of State and Government to elevate women’s, children’s and adolescents’ health as a foundation for peace, security, and sustainable developments.

The President will also participate in a Special High-level Event on Climate Action to be convened and co-chaired by Secretary General Guterres and His Excellency President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

This event brings together Heads of State and Government, business and civil society, to drive action across mitigation, adaptation, finances and information integrity and other critical matters, in line with Paris Agreement and COP30 priorities.

In reaffirming South Africa’s commitment as strategic economic partner focusing on trade relations, investment, and collaboration, the President will on the margins of UNGA engage with the private sector during the Trade and Investment Executive Dialogue hosted by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition in collaboration with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The President will also meet with several leading US Companies as part of the investment drive.

The United States has long been a strategic partner for South Africa, ranking among country’s top five export destinations accounting for 7.5% of our global exports. The US also features as one the country’s largest sources of foreign direct investment

On Thursday, 25 September 2025, The President will lead the High level opening segment of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. G20 plays a pivotal role in contributing to UN efforts aimed at creating an economically prosperous world that contributes towards lasting global peace

President will also hold bilateral talks with Heads of State and Government attending the UNGA High-Level week.

The President is supported by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr. Ronald Lamola; the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr. Parks Tau; the Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms. Sindisiwe Chikunga; the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George; the Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms. Maropene Ramokgopa; Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and the Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr. Mondli Gungubele.

UNGA80 High-Level schedule and clean feed available on https://webtv.un.org/en/schedule

