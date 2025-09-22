Commission for Gender Equality hosts stakeholder engagement on heritage and gender diversity in Kimberley, 23 Sept

The Commission for Gender Equality invites members of the media to a stakeholder engagement on “Heritage and Gender Diversity in Society.”

The engagement seeks to reflect on how cultural heritage, traditions, and social norms shape gender identities, relations, and equality in South Africa. It will bring together thought leaders, community members cultural practitioners, civil society, government representatives, and Chapter 9 Institutions to engage on how heritage can be harnessed to promote inclusivity, respect for diversity, and gender justice.

Objectives of the stakeholder engagement:

To encourage invited stakeholders to bring forth emerging gender related issues that might be taken up by CGE to a legal hearing;

To discuss the intersection of heritage and gender diversity;

To solicit insights from traditional leaders, academics, government leaders, Chapter 9 Institutions, activists, and policymakers.

Your coverage of this event will contribute to raising awareness on building a society that honours both its heritage and its commitment to gender equality.

The stakeholder engagement will be held as follows:

Date: 23 September 2025

Venue: Garden Court Hotel: Kimberley

Time: 09h00 – 15h00

RSVP: Mr. Solly Ngobeni. Solly@cge.org.za / 066 480 3954

Contact Person: Javu Baloyi (Spokesperson)

Email: Javu@cge.org.za

Cell: 083 579 3306

#GovZAUpdates