Last chance to enter ballot for Coast is Calling travel vouchers

Release date: 22/09/25

More than 100,000 South Australians have already entered the ballot for the Coast is Calling Voucher program.

The ballot closes at 10pm ACST tonight, giving South Australian residents aged 18 and over the chance to win vouchers for accommodation and experiences in the State’s coastal destinations hit hardest by the algal bloom including $100 experience vouchers, as well as $100, $200, and $500 accommodation vouchers.

A total of 230 coastal tourism businesses impacted by the algal bloom are part of the new travel voucher program, offering more than 500 experience and accommodation options.

Those successful in the voucher ballot will be notified via SMS and email and provided with a unique code to spend on participating offers in the voucher’s denomination.

Key dates for Coast is Calling Voucher program:

Ballot registration: Closes at 10pm ACST tonight, Monday 22 September

Ballot draw and successful recipients notified: Tuesday 23 September

Booking dates: Tuesday 23 September until 11:59pm ACDT Friday 24 October

Travel period: Wednesday 24 September until Sunday 30 November 2025 (inclusive).

With 20,000 vouchers up for grabs, the Coast is Calling Voucher program aims to support tourism operators affected by the algal bloom and get more people visiting – and spending in – the State’s coastal regions.

The travel period spans more than two months and includes the upcoming school holidays and October long weekend, supporting flexibility and further driving demand.

The ‘Coast is Calling’ travel voucher program is part of the $28 million algal bloom support package funded by the South Australian and Commonwealth governments going towards research, clean-up efforts, community support, industry help, and public information.

Delivered by the South Australian Tourism Commission, the voucher program works in tandem with ‘The Coast is Calling’ marketing activity which aims to drive visitation to the State’s coastal regions and marine based tourism businesses and promote marine recreation activities.

To enter the ballot and for full Terms & Conditions, go to southaustralia.com/voucher. Licence No: T25/1530.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

We’ve seen a fantastic response from South Australians eager to support our State’s coastal communities, with tens of thousands having already entered the ballot for our Coast is Calling Voucher campaign.

We’re not messing around; lucky voucher recipients can start booking for travel as soon as tomorrow when the ballot is drawn, and voucher codes are received – and they can start travelling as soon as this Wednesday.

One of the great things about travel vouchers is the economic activity they generate and the impact they create – as we’ve seen through past voucher iterations, for every dollar invested by the State Government, five more dollars are spent in local communities.

The Coast is Calling Voucher program is working alongside marketing activity already working to help entice as many South Australians as possible to our State’s coastal regions to support businesses and communities while enjoying a terrific coastal getaway.